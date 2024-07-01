American Resources Corporation’s American Metals LLC Executes Business Combination with Nasdaq Listed AI Transportation Acquisition Corp

~ The proposed transaction represents a total equity value of USD 170 million for the combined company on a pro forma basis ~

~ American Metals LLC, a cutting-edge recycler of metals for the electrified economy, operates within the U.S. coal country surrounded by an abundance of copper, aluminum and metal reserves from former thermal coal mines ~

~ Leveraging its successful track record, American Metals LLC seeks to expand its preprocessing of both end of life magnets, lithium-ion batteries and ferrous metals to ensure a domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, plastic as well as rare earth and battery elements ~

New York, New York and Fishers, Indiana, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ: AREC ) ("American Resources") wholly-owned subsidiary, American Metals LLC (“American Metals”), and AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: AITR), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (“AITR”), today announced that American Metals and AITR have executed a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”) for a proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) in a transaction valued at $170,000,000.

Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, each of AITR and American Metals will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of a newly formed Delaware corporation, Electrified Materials Corporation ("Pubco"), which will serve as the parent company of AITR and American Metals following the consummation of the Business Combination. It is anticipated that the combined company will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “EMCO.”

American Metals is a cutting-edge recycler of metals to the electrified economy and processor of used metals and minerals to be recycled and further refined into new steel-based, battery-grade and magnet-grade products. Today, American Metals operates within the U.S. with its origins being the reclamation of former thermal coal mines. By leveraging its regional logistics and infrastructure as well as its knowledge and affiliation with ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), an industry-leading refining technology platform, American Metals expects to expand its presence in the high-growth market of used steel, rare-earth elements, battery materials while also cleaning up old infrastructure left behind from the declining mining industry.

The exploding demand for these metals worldwide is expected to result in an undersupply, threatening the realization of the energy transition. Despite their scarcity, the recycling rate for many critical metals is below 5%, with total recycled metals in batteries currently around 1%, and recycling rate of certain rare earths even below 1%, according to the World Economic Forum’s April 24, 2024 report.1 American Metals is uniquely positioned to be a leading producer of critical metals while contributing to a reduction in global greenhouse gases. Importantly, American Metals has also established a complete closed-loop supply chain for such materials through its non-exclusive partnership with ReElement to refine such material to battery and magnet grade (lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earth elements and copper).

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources Corporation said, “This is an exciting moment for American Metals. Our American Metals division is uniquely positioned to expand its business in the recycling marketplace through direct engagements as well as joint venture partnerships such as with ReElement Technologies Corporation. The company has been working with additional partners on cutting edge technologies to reduce labor costs and maximize margins for shareholders in the recycling process. This business combination provides American Metals an exciting growth platform to further capitalize its business to expand its footprint and use of technology and automation in the recycling business of rare earth magnets, battery materials, copper, aluminum and ferrous metals, while also leveraging its partnership with ReElement to aggregate and process a variety recycled feedstocks. We’re excited to continue to foster this business combination with the AITR team to generate attractive value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Yongjin Chen, Chairman and CEO of AITR added, “We’re thrilled to partner with the American Metals team to capitalize on their proven track record and support the expansion of their operations to meet the demand for critical metals. Moreover, a significant amount of energy greenhouse gas emission reductions is possible from the scaleup of renewable technologies, many of which rely on critical metals. We have strong confidence in American Metals' management team and business model. We look forward to a successful closing of the Business Combination."

The completion of the Business Combination is subject to regulatory approvals, the approval of the transaction by the shareholders of AITR and American Metals, and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

Throughout the Business Combination, AITR will endeavor to support American Metals’ business growth to strengthen American Metals’ position in the high-growth market of used steel and rare-earth metals markets. American Metals believes that its planned listing, in addition to creating a capital platform for its development and gaining the attention of investors in the international capital markets, will further promote American Metals’ growth strategy.

Additional information about the Business Combination, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement, will be available in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by AITR with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), followed by a Registration Statement on Form S-4 to be filed by Pubco with the SEC.

Advisors

Rimon P.C. serves as United States legal counsel to AITR and Ogier (Caymans) serves as Cayman Islands counsel. Loeb & Loeb LLP serves as United States legal counsel to American Metals LLC. ARC Group Limited is acting as sole financial advisor to AITR.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The American Resources is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the American Resources on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About American Metals LLC

American Metals LLC (“American Metals”) was formed by, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of, American Resources Corp (Nasdaq: AREC). American Metals is a cutting-edge recycler of metals for the electrified economy. It controls the preprocessing of both end of life magnets, batteries and ferrous metals that enables American Metals to ensure a domestic supply chain for copper, aluminum, steel, plastic as well as rare earth and battery elements through its refining partnership with ReElement Technologies, LLC, another wholly-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corp.

About AI Transportation Acquisition Corp.

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp. (“AITR”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular business, industry or sector or geographical region. On November 8, 2023, AITR consummated an initial public offering of its units, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one right to receive one-eighth (1/8) of one ordinary share upon consummation of AITR’s initial business combination.

Contacts

American Resources or American Metals Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp

Mr. Yongjin Chen

Chief Executive Officer

10 East 53rd Street, Suite 3001

New York, NY 10022

Email: chenyongjin@ds-cap.com

SOURCE: AI Transportation Acquisition Corp and American Resources Corporation