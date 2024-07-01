Plumas Bancorp added to membership of US small-cap Russell 2000® Index

RENO, Nev., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp was included again as a member of the US small-cap Russell 2000 Index, effective after the US market opens on July 1, as part of the 2024 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The stock also was automatically included in the appropriate growth and value indexes.



Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer of Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank stated, “We are proud to see Plumas Bancorp included again on the Russell 2000, a popular index for investors seeking exposure to small-cap companies. Inclusion in this index can enhance a company’s stock liquidity due to passive investing trends.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business, comments, “Russell indexes–now in their 40th year–continue to evolve to reflect the dynamic US economy. Annual rebalancing plays a vital role in establishing accurate benchmarks, ensuring they correctly mirror their designated market segments and remain unbiased in terms of size and style.”

A bout Plumas Bancorp :

Plumas Bank is a subsidiary of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), a bank holding company headquartered in Reno, Nevada. Plumas Bank is a locally managed, award-winning community bank founded in 1980 and headquartered in Quincy, California. With 15 branch offices in Northeastern California and Northern Nevada, and loan production offices in California and southern Oregon, Plumas Bank is one of the top performing community banks in the country. For more information regarding Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, visit plumasbank.com.

