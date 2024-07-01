Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Drug Pipeline Research 2024

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 22+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.



Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Emerging Drugs

Sabatolimab: Novartis



Sabatolimab (MBG 453) is an anti T-cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain 3 (anti-TIM3) monoclonal antibody that is being developed by Novartis Oncology. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia.



Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation



Ruxolitinib (Jakafi) is a first-in-class inhibitor of the JAK1 and JAK2 protein kinases and works by competitively inhibiting the ATP-binding catalytic site on JAK1 and JAK2. The result of this inhibition is disruption of cytokine and growth factor signaling pathways, leading to a decrease in proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines. In the clinical study, Ruxoltinib demonstrated meaningful clinical activity in CMML patients with splenomegaly and/or high disease symptom burden.

The drug is already approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF), including primary MF, post-polycythemia vera MF, and post-essential thrombocythemia MF. Jakafi is also indicated for the treatment of people with polycythemia vera (PV) who have had an inadequate response to or are intolerant of hydroxyurea. The drug is currently in Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia.



NMS-03592088: Nerviano Medical Sciences



NMS-03592088 (NMS-088) is a potent inhibitor of FLT3, KIT, and CSF1R kinases. NMS-088 is the most active compound among the FLT3 comparators, a finding especially evident in the presence of the FLT3 "gatekeeper mutation," which is associated with clinical resistance to treatment with other FLT3 inhibitors. There is a rationale for the use of the molecule in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML) on the basis of the demonstrated inhibition of CSF1R, a highly expressed and activated target in this tumor type. The drug is currently in the Phase I/II stage of development for the treatment of CMML.



LP-108: Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical



LP-108 is a proto-oncogene protein (c-bcl-2) inhibitor. The drug is currently in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of CMML.



Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma



There are approx. 22+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma. The companies which have their Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Novartis.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia drugs?

How many Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Novartis

Humanigen

Incyte Corporation

Genetech

Celgene

AbbVie

Amgen

Nerviano Medical Sciences

Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical

Key Products

Lenzilumab

Sabatolimab

Ruxolitinib

Venetoclax

NMS-03592088

LP-108

AMG-176





Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule

Product Type

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Report Insights

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

