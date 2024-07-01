JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Awards $300,000 to Paso Robles Nonprofits and Schools

PASO ROBLES, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery has selected 13 North San Luis Obispo County nonprofit organizations and 22 county schools as its 2024 Community Grants recipients. The recipients were collectively awarded $300,000, which will directly go to improving the lives of those who live in the greater Paso Robles community through funding social services programs, education, resources, and community initiatives. Since its inception in 2013, the JUSTIN Community Grants Program has provided more than $1.6 million to support 255 community programs, 255 teachers and 50 schools.



“For more than a decade, we’ve worked to support the greater Paso Robles community. We strongly believe that when the community thrives, the heart and soul of the businesses in it thrive, too,” said Molly Scott, director of grower and community relations for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “These recipients have such a positive impact on the place where so many of our employees and their families live, learn, work, and play. We are honored to show our appreciation and help support their continued success.”

JUSTIN prioritizes education and teachers in these grants, ensuring $50,000 of the grant total is used to help fund school-related projects and allows teachers to create a positive learning environment. The funding supports a range of needs from updated classroom supplies to extracurricular activities and field trips across the schools in North San Luis Obispo.

Among the 2024 recipients are:

“Community Counseling Center is elated to have received JUSTIN grant funding, which will allow the agency to respond directly to mental health counseling needs in the Northern Region of San Luis Obispo County,” said James Statler, executive director of the Community Counseling Center. “Through our Paso Robles-based clinic and our growing on-campus presence at Paso Robles High School, CCC will be able to deliver affordable and professional psychotherapy needs for a multitude of residents.”

Grant recipients are selected by a committee of employees who volunteer to identify organizations that provide projects and services of direct benefit to local communities. Grant applications open annually in January.

For more information about the program and to stay up to date, please visit www.justinwinegrants.com. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s ongoing CSR efforts, please visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a Tasting Room, luxury five-star accommodations at the JUST INN®, and a Restaurant—making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN tasting room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the Winery via JUSTIN’s Tasting Rooms, online store or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/

Media Contact:

Kelsey Schilit

Kelsey.schilit@wonderful.com

626-757-1644