Enerpac Tool Group Announces Eric Chack Appointed EVP – Operations

MILWAUKEE, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) (“Enerpac” or the “Company”) announced today that Eric Chack will join the Company as EVP – Operations, effective July 22. He will be responsible for all aspects of Enerpac’s global operations including oversight for manufacturing, procurement, logistics, continuous improvement, quality, and reliability. Mr. Chack will report to Paul Sternlieb, President & CEO of Enerpac Tool Group, and will serve on the Company’s executive leadership team.



Mr. Chack joins Enerpac from Mohawk Industries, where he was the SVP Supply Chain. Prior to this he was SVP Global Operations & Supply Chain for Briggs & Stratton and held global operations leadership roles at SPX Corporation and IDEX Corporation. In addition, Mr. Chack served as an Infantry Officer in the US Marine Corps. Throughout his career, Mr. Chack has worked in roles of increasing scope and responsibility, with extensive experience building, developing, and optimizing the performance of world-class operations teams.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sternlieb noted, “I am very pleased to welcome Eric to Enerpac and our executive leadership team. He has an accomplished track record of strategic operations leadership, brings deep industrial manufacturing experience, and has a proven ability to develop and lead high performing teams.”

Mr. Chack added, “I am excited to be joining Enerpac and look forward to driving a sustained competitive advantage for the business through functional excellence, manufacturing effectiveness, and supply chain efficiency.”



About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group’s businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

