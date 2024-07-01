Artificial Photosynthesis Market Report 2024-2034: Global Growth Projections by Technology, Application, and Country, Featuring Profiles of Leading Players Including Engie, Evonik, and FUJIFILM

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Photosynthesis Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value, the market surpassed US$70 million in 2023. This research predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033.

This 237-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Artificial Photosynthesis Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for technology, application, country, and each forecast at a global, and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for five regional and 15 key national markets - See forecasts for the Artificial Photosynthesis Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Artificial Photosynthesis Market.

Growing Application in Agriculture Industry



Artificial photosynthesis technology holds significant promise for revolutionizing various industries, including agriculture. Artificial photosynthesis mimics the process of natural photosynthesis, capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and converting it into valuable organic compounds. In agriculture, this could mean capturing CO2 emissions from agricultural activities or other sources and converting them into useful products like fertilizers or feedstock for biofuels.



Some artificial photosynthesis technologies produce hydrogen gas as a byproduct. Hydrogen is a clean and renewable energy source that can be used for various agricultural purposes, such as powering farm equipment or generating electricity for greenhouse operations. By harnessing sunlight and converting it into usable energy, artificial photosynthesis systems can provide a sustainable source of energy for powering indoor farming operations, such as vertical farms or hydroponic systems. This can enable year-round crop production in regions with limited sunlight or adverse weather conditions.



High Initial Investment and Operational Costs to Restrain Market Growth



Developing efficient artificial photosynthesis technologies requires extensive research and development efforts, often involving interdisciplinary teams of scientists and engineers. These costs can be substantial, especially in the early stages of technology development. Many artificial photosynthesis approaches rely on specialized materials, such as semiconductors or catalysts, which can be expensive to produce or acquire. Additionally, the scalability of these materials for large-scale deployment can present further challenges.



Implementing artificial photosynthesis at scale necessitates significant infrastructure investments. This includes building or retrofitting facilities for capturing sunlight, housing reactors, and integrating systems for gas separation and product purification. While artificial photosynthesis aims to mimic natural photosynthesis by using sunlight as the primary energy source, additional energy inputs may be required for certain processes, such as electrolysis or catalysis. The cost of supplying this energy can contribute to the overall operational expenses.

Segments Covered in the Report

Technology Outlook

Electrolysis

Photocatalytic

Hybrid

Nanotechnology

Application Outlook

Hydrocarbon

Hydrogen

Chemicals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 15 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Netherlands

Germany

Poland

Italy

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Artificial Photosynthesis Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report:

Engie SA

Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Siemens Energy AG

Toshiba Corporation

Toyota Central R&D Labs

Twelve

Other companies featured in the report:

Adnoc

Air Products and ACWA Power

Amazon

Axpo

Celonis

Duke Energy

E.ON

EDP Renewables

Eneco

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen

Energa

ENGIE

Entegris

EverWind

Evonik

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GE Vernova

H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies

Infinite Green Energy

Instytut Maszyn Przeplywowych

JGC Corporation Oceania Pty Ltd

JGC Holdings Corporation

Jland Biotech

Lhyfe

Link Consulting Group

METRON SAS

Mitsubishi Corporation

Ocean Winds

Oracle

Orlen Group

Rio Tinto Ltd

Sargent & Lundy

Shimadzu Benelux

Siemens

Smartenergy

Summit Hydrogen Gladstone Pty Ltd

Tokai National Higher Education and Research System

Toyota Motor

Unilever

Uniper

World Energy

