2024 Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education with Experience in Sponsored Research

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of STEM Faculty in Higher Education, Experience with Sponsored Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data in the report is broken out by many institutional and personal variables, enabling the study's end users to pinpoint use of and evaluation of sponsored research and its institutional stewardship by gender, ethnicity, academic field, level of lifetime grant receipts and other variables of the survey participants. Data is based on a survey of 240 faculty, drawn predominantly from research universities and medical schools.
Just a few of this 94-page report's many findings are that:
- Only 3.13% of sponsored research projects worked on by survey respondents involved multiple sponsors.
- More than 12% of survey respondents over the age of 60 found alumni or industry boards to be useful or critically important in their efforts to obtain and work on sponsored research projects.
- Respondents in earth and environmental sciences were the most likely to view their institution's efforts to procure sponsored research projects as effective.
- The youngest faculty, those age 39 or under, had the highest incidence of disputes with sponsors.
THE QUESTIONNAIRE
1. Please answer the following:
A. Name:
B. Institution
C. Title (associate, professor, instructor, etc.)
D. Academic Field
E. Country:
F. Email Address:
2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?
A. Community College
B. BA-Granting Institution
C. Specialized College (i.e., performing arts, seminary, etc.)
D. MA-PHD Granting College
E. Level 1 or Level 2 Research University
3. Your college or university is public or private?
A. Public
B. Private
4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college/university?
5. Which age band best describes you:
A. 30 or Under
B. 31-39
C. 40-49
D. 50-59
E. 60 or over
6. Which phrase best describes your political views
A. Left of Liberal
B. Liberal
C. Middle of the Road
D. Conservative
E. Right of Conservative
7. What amount best approximates your lifetime receipt of research grants
A. Never received a grant
B. Less than $100,000
C. $100,000 to $500,000
D. $500,000 to $2,000,000
E. $2,000,000 to $10,000,000
F. More than $10,000,000
8. You are:
A. Tenured
B. Not tenured but on a tenure track
C. Not tenured and not on a tenure track
9. Which phrase best describes your gender?
A. Female
B. Male
C. Transgender
10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity
A. White or Caucasian
B. Black or African American
C. Hispanic or Latino
D. Asian or Asian American
E. Indigenous
F. Mixed Race
11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations
A. Social Sciences
B. Engineering
C. Economics/Finance
D. Medicine
E. Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science
F. Hard Sciences (Chemistry, Biology, Physics)
G. Allied Health: Nursing, Occupation or Physical Therapy, Nutrition, etc.
H. Earth and Environmental Sciences
I. Architecture
J. Other (please specify
12. How many sponsored research agreements with private sector organizations have you ever entered into or participated in alone or as a significant member of a research team?
13. What is the total volume of funding that you have received from sponsored research agreements with private sector organizations in each of the following years?
A. 2021
B. 2022
C. 2023
14. What percentage of your sponsored research agreements with the private sector over the past five years have involved multiple sponsors?
15. Does your institution have an office of sponsored research?
A. Yes
B. No
16. Does the university have one or more individuals employed who are specifically dedicated to fostering research partnerships with private sector entities?
A. Yes
B. No
C. Not really sure
17. Explain the institutional arrangements for individuals who concern themselves with research partnerships with private sector entities at your university. Are they specialized in certain fields? Do they report to the office of technology transfer, to a research management office, or are they housed in their own department or office?
18. Have you ever consulted the office of sponsored research, or other office that manages university-private sector partnerships, or advisory board or council drawn from industry and established to advise the college?
A. Yes
B. No
19. Have you ever consulted a board or council of alumni or outside business experts maintained by your university to foster efforts to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector?
A. Yes, but it was not really very useful
B. Yes, and it has been useful
C. Yes, and it has been critically important
D. No never consulted such a board, commission or group
E. I don't think my university has such a board, commission or group
20. In your view over the next 5 years the amount of funding that you or your lab or research effort receives through sponsored research agreements is likely to:
A. Fall back significantly
B. Decline modestly
C. Stay about the same
D. Increase
E. Increase significantly
21. In your view, the best prospects for sponsored research agreements are in which fields?
22. Have you ever had a dispute with a private sector partner who wished to alter or prevent publication of research findings?
A. Yes
B. No
23. Have you ever signed a non-disclosure agreement with any corporate sponsor research?
A. Yes
B. No
24. How effective is your university in pursuing sponsored research projects?
A. Extremely effective
B. Generally effective
C. Somewhat effective
D. Not so effective
E. Not at all effective
