Vertiports Market Share Value to Exceed USD 36.76 Billion by 2034, at 59.0% CAGR | Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent research study, the global vertiports market size and share was valued at US$ 0.54 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD USD 36.76 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 59.0%.

Vertiports Market Report Overview

Vertiports are structures designed to support vertical take-off and landing of aircraft such as eVTOLs. They are infrastructure that will be completely functioning in the near future. Heliports generally serve helicopters with modest amenities, whereas vertiports provide extensive support services for eVTOL operations. Vertistops combine multi-use capabilities and VTOL functionality.

Vertiports are infrastructure located near cities or within them, designed to reduce city traffic without competing with heliports or airports. They require real-time information transmission, sophisticated communications systems, and network design. These secure facilities require reliable control systems for automation and aircraft autonomy. As cities face increased traffic congestion, vertiports offer a scalable solution to relieve ground transit congestion, providing quick and convenient mobility.

Advancements in electric propulsion and autonomy are boosting vertiport adoption in VTOL technology, but the market faces challenges like high development costs and restricted payload and range.

Competitive Landscape:

The vertiport market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Aeroports de Paris SA

Bayards Constructions Group

Ferrovial S.E.

Giancarlo Zema Design Group

Kookiejar of Sweden

Lilium GmbH

Mott MacDonald

Siemens AG

SITA

Skyports Limited

Skyscape Corporation

Skyway

Urban-Air Port Ltd.

UrbanV S.p.A

Varon Vehicles Corporation

Vertiko Mobility Inc.

Volatus Infrastructure & Energy Solutions

Volocopter GmbH

VPorts

Analyst View:

The vertiports market is experiencing rapid growth due to technological advancements, increasing demand for advanced air mobility, and government initiatives. Automation and robotics are revolutionizing ground operations, streamlining passenger management, optimizing resource allocation, and enhancing safety monitoring. The market is also driven by urban congestion and traffic issues, as vertiports facilitate the integration of air taxis and eVTOLs into existing transportation networks. Government policies and incentives are contributing to the growth of the electric taxi vertiport market. However, the high initial investment required for land acquisition, construction, and specialized facilities like landing areas, charging stations, and passenger amenities pose significant challenges. Despite these challenges, analysts view the vertiports market as a rapidly growing industry driven by technological advancements, sustainable air mobility, and government support.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Urban Congestion and Traffic Woes

The fundamental motivation behind UAM is to reduce traffic bottlenecks in metropolitan cities. Vertiports offer a means to circumvent congested highways and shorten travel times in cities. One of the primary drivers behind the development of vertiports is the growing demand for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions in congested cities. The need to reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions has prompted significant investments in the development of vertiport infrastructure by both the public and private sectors.

Technological Advancements Redefining Vertiports

The vertiports business is rapidly expanding as a result of technology advancements. Automation and robotics are transforming ground operations by simplifying passenger management, optimizing resource allocation, and improving safety monitoring.

Market Trends:

Government Initiatives to Promote Electric Vehicles

The government has implemented several initiatives to promote electric vehicles in the vertiports market. These include the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), green license plates, road tax waivers, EV charging infrastructure guidelines, and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's urban air mobility grand challenge. These measures aim to reduce battery prices, promote domestic manufacturing, and drive the growth of the electric taxi vertiport market in India and globally.

Vertiports Market: Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 0.54 Billion in 2024 Market value in 2034 USD 36.76 Billion CAGR 59.0% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Segmentation:

Vertiport Market is segmented based on Type, Location, Solution, Landscape, and Region.

Type Insights

Vertibases are smaller vertiports found in preexisting infrastructure, while vertihubs are independent buildings with multiple spaces for takeoff, landing, parking, maintenance facilities, and retail sales. Vertipads are the smallest and most efficient, with the lowest production and maintenance expenses and fewest functions. They are typically found in buildings or transit hubs.

Location Insights

Ground-based vertiports offer flexibility in location and size, while floating vertiports are ideal for crowded coastal towns or land shortages. The rooftop/elevated vertiports market is expected to grow rapidly, offering improved air mobility and space efficiency in densely populated areas. The growing need for urban transit and eVTOL technology drives this growth.

Solution Insights

Terminal gates improve customer experience and operational efficiency in urban air mobility services. Landing pads design for electric vehicle test pilots consider weight capacity, sound abatement, and safety. The vertiports market is expected to develop rapidly due to global investments in eVTOL takeoff and landing. Ground control stations oversee UAM activities within the airspace. Ground support equipment (GSE) includes towing cars, battery change units, and de-icing tools for eVTOL aircraft.

Landscape Insights

Regional vertiports, located outside city centers, link suburbs and enable longer-distance eVTOL aircraft travel. They can serve as regional UAM network hubs and integrate with high-speed rail or interstate transit. Urban vertiports are accessible for short-distance intra-city travel, connecting neighborhoods or business districts. Integration with transportation systems, noise reduction technologies, and rooftop vertiports are essential.

Recent Development:

In June 2024, UrbanLink Air Mobility entered a Partnership with Ferrovial Vertiports to Explore Vertiport Development in Key U.S. Markets. UrbanLink Air Mobility LLC (UrbanLink), a pioneering South Florida-based advanced air mobility (AAM) operator, has entered into a partnership with Ferrovial Vertiports, a subsidiary of Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, to explore the development of sites for vertiports in key U.S. markets. The vertiports will serve as launchpads for UrbanLink's cutting edge Lilium Jets and are essential for urban air mobility operations.

In June 2024, Skyports Partners with Jeju Air on Korean Vertiport Development. Strategic Collaboration Aims to Foster Korean Advanced Air Mobility Market. Skyports Infrastructure, a leading provider of vertiport infrastructure for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry, has announced a partnership with Jeju Air Co., Korea's foremost low-cost airline. This collaboration is set to support the deployment of vertiports for air taxi operations in Korea.

Regional Insights

North America: North America's desire for Advanced Air Mobility solutions to alleviate traffic congestion and increase transportation options is likely to bring the area to the forefront of the vertical transportation industry. Because of advancements in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology, vertiport infrastructure is now more economically and environmentally viable. Favorable legislative frameworks and financial contributions from the public and private sectors bolster vertiport growth in North America.

Asia Pacific: The necessity for effective intra-city mobility, combined with the region's rapid urbanization, is pushing vertical port construction in Asia-Pacific. Rapidly developing economies, rising demand for urban mobility solutions, and significant investments in UAM infrastructure are propelling the market potential in this region.

