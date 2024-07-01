Global Pipetting Robots Market Industry Report 2024-2029: Shift from Partial to Fully Automated Models in Laboratories, Increasing R&D & Number of Laboratories in the Life Sciences Sector

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pipetting Robots Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pipetting Robots Market was valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%.

North America dominated the global pipetting robots market and accounted for more than 37% of the global market share in 2023. In North America, the demand for pipetting robots is significantly high due to the increasing preferences for lab automation tools, high-tech infrastructure of laboratories, increasing investment in laboratories, presence of pharma & biotech companies, and high expenditure on diagnosis. These factors accelerate the market growth in North America. Furthermore, in North America, the U.S. held a significant market share 2023 across the region and showed dominance over all the global countries. In the U.S., around 75% of clinical decisions depend on laboratory testing. This factor drives significant demand for automation in clinical labs and accelerates the adoption rate of pipetting robots in clinical laboratory settings.



Europe holds a significant position in the global pipetting robots market. Also, it is a well-developed market for scientific research and development activities. These factors increased automation in life sciences, healthcare, and other industrial labs and drove high demand for automated lab tools, including pipetting robots. The pharmaceutical and biotech companies and their long history of research and development in the life sciences and healthcare sector deliver the demand for automated lab systems in various laboratories. Furthermore, APAC has a rapidly growing pipetting robots market that is projected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. In APAC, China and Japan drive the huge demand for automated laboratory systems in the pharma-biotech and healthcare industry.

The global pipetting robots market has witnessed highly competitive rivalry among market players. Globally, the presence of leading, rapidly growing, and emerging players impacts the industry landscape. Several players showed continuous dominance, and some companies tried to achieve more market penetration and share. Based on the huge competitive landscape, leading companies accepted and implemented several business strategies focusing on expanding industry share and presence.

Pipetting robots are advanced tools continuously evolving with development and innovations, leading to increased competitive rivalry among vendors. It results in companies focusing on new product development, product portfolio expansion, merger and acquisition, collaborations, and partnerships. Furthermore, Agilent Technologies, Beckman Colter, Eppendorf, and Hamilton Company are leading companies with significant global pipetting robots market share, market penetration, and geographical presence. Besides these vendors, BRAND, Gilson, Waters, and INTEGRA Biosciences are other prominent vendors who are highly active in the pipetting robots market.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Integration & Development of New Solutions for Pipetting Robots



The pipetting robot market has significantly developed in the past couple of years. Some companies have developed new products and launched new technologies and tools to integrate them into pipetting robots, such as cameras, UV light, connected devices, software, advanced pipetting heads, and others. For instance, Festo introduced the DHOP Closed-loop pipette head for high-speed robotic pipetting.



Recent Industrial Merger & Acquisitions



Pipetting robots is a rapidly growing industry with increasing competition among market players. With the rising competition among vendors, they are turning towards strategic business models, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), collaboration, and partnerships to enhance automated liquid handling solutions, including pipetting robots. For instance, in January 2020, Waters acquired Andrew Alliance. Andrew Alliance specializes in laboratory automation technology, robotics, and software. This acquisition helped Hamilton's company expand its technology portfolio to include advanced robotics and software for automated liquid handling and other lab tools.



Increasing Lab Automation Across Several Industries



Lab automation enhances R&D procedures in the fast-paced scientific and research landscape. By automating streamlined workflows and repetitive tasks, laboratories achieve higher accuracy and efficiency in regular operations. In recent years, laboratory science has constantly evolved with automation, with technological advancements opening up new possibilities to enhance scientific attempts.



Increasing R&D & Number of Laboratories in the Life Sciences Sector



The life sciences sector continuously increases its investment in research and development activities. In life sciences industries, advanced technologies and innovations such as laboratory robotics, AI, cognitive automation, real-world evidence, and several other automation solutions are accelerating the adoption of pipetting robots. The demand for clinical research, drug discovery, and manufacturing is rising, resulting in increased investment in laboratories and demand for pipetting robots. Life sciences companies are increasingly focusing on their R&D departments to bring new, innovative treatments to market to drive better patients and health outcomes. Life sciences industries realize that investing heavily in R&D is essential to stay competitive and meet the world's changing needs. Increasing development in the life sciences sector, such as pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical devices companies, led to increased demand for advanced lab and research tools, accelerating the growth of the pipetting robots market.



A Shift from Partial to Fully Automated Models in Laboratories



In the past ten years (2013 to 2023), the demand for lab automation increased compared to previous times as the development in the clinical industry has increased since 2011. Laboratory automation is one of the significant evolutions in life sciences companies and medical industries. In 2000, only around 2,000 to 2,500 clinical laboratories implemented some proportion of laboratory automation worldwide; however, in recent years, almost every clinical lab is aware of lab automation and uses lab automation tools in daily activities.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The fully automated product segment holds the most significant share of the global pipetting robots market 2023. Fully automated pipetting robots reduce significant lab work burden with efficacy and accuracy. This is the major factor accelerating segmental growth. Fully automated pipetting robots are highly versatile, enable high-speed sample processing, and are vital during large liquid sample handling. As the burden of sample processing increases, more laboratories are turning towards automation and installing fully automated pipetting robots.

Fully automated pipetting systems help to reduce labor requirements and save significant time in lab operations. Management is an evident advantage of automated sample processing systems like pipetting robots. Fully automated pipetting robot systems are compatible with multichannel pipetting systems, eliminating the repetitive task of routine pipetting. Also, these systems offer total automation, increasing time for other lab activities and saving the maximum labor cost. Labor shortages in laboratories are a major concern across several geographies where robotic pipetting systems are in high demand.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global pipetting robots market by application is segmented into drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, and other applications. In 2023, the drug discovery and development segment accounted for the highest market share and will dominate the market during the forecast period. In drug discovery and development, pipetting robots are considered the most important automated lab equipment to reduce manual error chances and the costs of clinical trial activities across pharma & biotech companies, specifically in screening millions of tests and compound analyses. Pharma and biotech companies invest billions of dollars in clinical studies where human or lab equipment errors can lead to significant cost burdens and failure of new drugs. It fuels the demand for pipetting robots in drug discovery and development procedures.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global pipetting robots market by end-user is segmented into pharma & biotech companies, academic research centers, clinical diagnostic laboratories, and other end-users. The demand for pipetting robots is high in pharma and biotech companies due to continued engagement in clinical studies and R&D activities where pipetting robots have proven effective. In 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment accounted for the highest market share in the global pipetting robots market. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology are leading sectors across the life sciences industries with huge potential to accelerate the demand for the market. Pharmaceutical companies' laboratories are constantly engaged in R&D and drug discovery. Thousands of laboratory operations are regularly done across pharmaceutical company labs where the burden of lab activities and demand for lab automation solutions is constantly increasing. On the other hand, academic research institutes and research centers that run publicly or privately demand robotic pipetting systems for research and academic purposes and contribute to market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

