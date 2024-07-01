OPAL from Welocalize Named AI Breakthrough’s “Best Behavioral AI Solution”

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Welocalize , a leader in innovative translation and content solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Best Behavioral AI Solution” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 AI Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Welocalize OPAL, an AI-enabled platform integrating machine translation, large language models, and natural language processing to automate and enhance translations in over 250 languages.

OPAL uses machine translation engines, large language models (LLMs), and natural language processing (NLP) to automate multilingual content at scale to support customer workflows, communications and/or market expansion. OPAL also provides fit-for-purpose, experience apps, connectors, and human experts-in-the-loop to ensure the highest level of quality for specific use cases such as Sales & Marketing, Learning & Development, Product & Engineering, Legal & Compliance, Life Sciences and more.

The configurable, modular platform can convey precise meaning, accurate information and a cohesive brand voice. Translations are delivered within minutes for real-time communication, and OPAL can handle large volumes of content at scale.

“A key innovation of OPAL is to leverage the latest AI models to automate translation, quality assessment and correction of mistakes, but also to integrate expert linguists where necessary. This approach delivers very high translation quality at scale much faster and at lower cost than traditional methods,” said Paul Carr, CEO of Welocalize. “We’re delighted to receive ‘Best Behavioral AI Solution’ from AI Breakthrough as it underscores our commitment to helping our clients maximize business value in global markets through leveraging the latest technologies.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries. Among the other 75 winners were companies such as Adobe, eBay, Honeywell, and IBM.

“Welocalize ensures better user experiences to build stronger relationships and ultimately less spend for greater efficiency and proven tangible business value. Communication today happens at the speed of AI. Brands need to quickly and easily localize content to accelerate time to market and drive stronger business outcomes,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “OPAL delivers high-quality translations while also combining workflows, user experience apps, and AI models to enterprise content systems in a way that is purpose-built for any number of use cases: Welocalize is the human touch behind cutting-edge AI translation.”

