Volvo Trucks North America Customer Hight Logistics Expands All-Electric, Zero-Emission Fleet

Greensboro, N.C., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks North America customer Hight Logistics, a privately-owned port drayage services business, is expanding its all-electric fleet with the delivery of five zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric trucks. At the recent Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Hight Logistics signed a sales order for an additional nine Volvo VNR Electric trucks in 2024 and ten more for Q1 2025. Hight Logistics prioritizes environmental sustainability and has created the new Hight Electric division, focused exclusively on acquiring battery-electric vehicles and developing charging infrastructure.

“It is a privilege to work with customers who share in our mission of decarbonizing transportation to truly move the world we want to live in, and we are thrilled that Hight Logistics is expanding their fully battery-electric fleet with the Volvo VNR Electric,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We had a tremendous meeting with Rudy Diaz at ACT Expo last month where he officially signed his deal and look forward to working with everyone at Hight Logistics to support them as they continue making a difference in the communities they serve.”

Hight Logistics initially integrated three Volvo VNR Electric trucks with a four-battery configuration, including one leased through Forum Mobility, to learn how battery-electric trucks fit within their fleet and operations. With this recent acquisition, they will soon operate a total of 27 Volvo VNR Electric trucks under the Hight Electric division. The Class 8 Volvo VNR Electric model, available in a variety of configurations, can achieve an 80% charge in about 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery package. Hight Logistics ordered 24 new trucks with the six-battery configuration, which provides a range of up to 275 miles. The Volvo VNR Electric truck offers uninterrupted torque, smooth acceleration, with reduced vibration and noise, resulting in a more comfortable and relaxing driving experience.

The Volvo VNR Electric truck is well-suited for drayage operations and is designed as a zero-tailpipe emission transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. Drivers can utilize the truck’s electric HVAC system to run air conditioning while waiting to be loaded or unloaded, adhering to no-idle zone regulations within the port.

Prior to transitioning to an all-electric fleet, Hight Logistics primarily used owner-operators. The company’s drivers are enthusiastic about the new battery-electric trucks and received training from TEC Equipment’s La Mirada location to understand how to optimize the range of the Volvo VNR Electric, including how to leverage regenerative braking benefits to add power back to the battery.

The trucks will make daily runs out of the Ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Oakland. Routes range from 20 to 140 miles roundtrip, with trucks charging overnight and opportunity charging at their warehouse between runs. Hight Logistics has installed six dual charging stations, allowing 12 trucks to charge simultaneously.

“Our customers care about moving cargo in a sustainable way, and they are seeking us out because our battery-electric fleet can help them reduce their carbon footprint,” said Rudy Diaz, founder and chief executive officer, Hight Logistics. “We are fully committed to the investment in zero emissions trucks and our investment in the Volvo VNR Electric trucks is a public declaration that we are helping to lead the shift to sustainable drayage transportation solutions.”

Hight Logistics worked with their local Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealership, TEC Equipment in La Mirada, to identify the ideal configuration for their operations to maximize the performance capabilities and benefits of the zero-tailpipe emission Volvo VNR Electric model. TEC Equipment will also provide comprehensive ongoing support, including preventative maintenance, service, and charging facilities to maximize uptime.

"At TEC Equipment, we understand the critical importance for fleets to adopt cleaner, more sustainable transportation options and we are thrilled to have supported Hight Logistics in securing the necessary funding to enable their growing fleet's move to battery-electric trucks,” said Melanie Des Laurier, new truck sales at TEC Equipment. “Hight Logistics' new Volvo VNR Electric trucks represent a forward-thinking approach to reducing tailpipe emissions, noise associated with transportation and promoting cleaner air quality. With TEC Equipment's comprehensive support, including helping to secure grants and incentives, Hight Logistics is well-equipped to lead by example in the transition to zero-emission technology.”

Hight Logistics received funding support from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) and the Innovative Small e-Fleet (ISEF) program within HVIP, which aids fleets in the adoption of cleaner transport solutions by providing financial incentives for the purchase of hybrid and zero-emission vehicles. Hight Logistics was also able to leverage funding from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s California Climate Investments and the federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Ports Plus grants, focused on serving the disadvantaged communities (DACs) surrounding the ports.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2023 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

TEC Equipment, Inc., headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is one of the leading full-service truck and trailer dealerships in the United States. Seven of TEC Equipment's Volvo locations are Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships. Its network of 35 locations across eight states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, delivers sales, parts, service, leasing and rental, collision repair, finance and insurance to customers in the heavy- and medium-duty truck and trailer markets, as well as auto transport and tow and recovery equipment markets. Started in 1976, TEC Equipment remains 100% family-owned, with over 1,350 employees. Learn more at www.tecequipment.com.

