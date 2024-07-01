Global Hazardous Location LED Lighting Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Eaton, Dialight, DCD Technologies, Emerson Electric, Hubbell, Nemalux and R. Stahl

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hazardous Location LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis and forecast of global market consumption of LED-based hazardous location luminaires (explosion-proof and other evaluation levels).

Unsafe lighting is one of the most common potential sources of ignition causing and explosion. Working environments that contain explosive gases or dust are extremely volatile environments. A variety of luminaires (light fixture + LED light source) are available that are considered suitable for hazardous locations, since they prevent any possible ignition sources from being exposed to the air. In various lighting applications, hazardous locations are defined as areas that are at risk of fire or explosion due to the combined presence of electrical equipment and flammable gases or vapors, flammable liquids, combustible dusts, ignitable fibers, or other substances.

In the process of this market research project, in addition to interviewing existing customers and potential customers of LED-based hazardous location lighting, lighting manufactures with various ranges of hazardous area lighting products were also studies. The luminaires are designed for locations where explosive gases and dust are found, providing suitable lighting without enabling a risk of explosion.

The emergence of solid-state lighting (SSL) light emitting diodes (LEDs) in the general lighting industry continues to push lighting-industry vendors, as well as end-users, to consider innovative solutions (new products) to adopt hazardous location LED lighting solutions.

The light emitting diode (LED) market, despite exciting innovative devices driven by technological advances and ecological/energy-saving concerns, still faces challenges in overcoming performance/price limitations and in attracting widespread consumption.

LED Level Quantified in the Study

Below, are five levels (or "food chain") pertaining to the LED marketplace. For the purposes of this study, a market forecast for Level 5 is provided.

Level 1 - The bare chip or die

Level 2 - The packaged LED chip

Level 3 - LED array, optics, boards (PCB), heat sink, driver, other components

Level 4 - Lamp/Light source

Level 5 - Luminaires (light fixture, initial lamp/light source, inclusive fittings/brackets)

Regions: The following regions are quantified in this study report:

America (North, Central and South America)

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa)

APAC (Asia Pacific)

10-Year Market Forecast

This report provides the market review and forecast (2023-2033) by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$)

Quantity (number/units) - (Million)

Average Selling Prices ($, each)

Market Forecast Product Categories

This market forecast of the worldwide consumption is presented for four (4) major luminaire-type categories, as shown below:

Spot, Flood and General-Area

Linear: Tube and String/Strip

Small portable type: Flash (torch) lights, wearable headlamp

Specialty, Panel and Miscellaneous

Market Forecast Sub-Application Categories

This market forecast of the worldwide consumption for LED Luminaires used in explosive-proof lighting is presented for four (4) major end-user group (sub-application) categories, as shown below:

Power Plants, Pumping Stations, Substations

Military Bases, Airports, Other Transportation Facilities

Gas (service) Stations, Paint-Spray Booths, Other Commercial/Industrial, Other/Non-Specific

Oil Fields, Oil Refineries, Offshore Oil Platforms, Oil Tanks, Tunnels, Wharf, Mining and Other Similar

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector



2. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Product Type

2.1 Overview

2.2 Spot, Flood and General-Area LED Luminaires

2.3 Linear Tube, String/Strip LED Luminaires

2.4 LED-based Flashlights and Wearable Headlamps (Luminaires)

2.5 LED-based Specialty, Panel and Miscellaneous Luminaires



3. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Application

Oil Fields, Oil Refineries, Offshore Oil Platforms, Oil Tanks, Tunnels, Wharf, Mining and Other Similar Power Plants, Pumping Stations, Substations

Military Bases, Airports, Other Transportation Facilities

Gas Stations, Paint-Spray Booths, Other Commercial/Industrial, Other/Non-Specific

4. Competition - Hazardous Location LED Lighting

4.1 Selected Key Companies - Profiles

ABB (Hazlux)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Aeon Lighting Technology Incorporated (ALT) - ALTLED

Allison Park Group, Incorporated

Allsman Enterprises (AE Light)

Atex Global Ltd.

ATM Lighting sp. z o.o.

Avail Infrastructure Solutions (Rig-A-Lite)

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Cortem Group

DCD Technologies

Dialight plc

Eaton Corporation plc (Crouse-Hinds/Hazard-Gard)

ECOM (Pepperl+Fuchs)

Emerson Electric Company (AppletonT)

Eneltec Group

Energy Focus

Federal Signal (Victor Products Ltd / Victor Group)

FoxFury LLC.

GE Current, a Daintree Company (Current Lighting Solutions, LLC)

Glamox AS (GLX Holding AS)

GeumVit Co., Ltd. (LumiDas)

Herberts Industrieglas GmbH & Co. KG (METAGLAS)

Hubbell Incorporated (Chalmit, Killark)

IKIO LED Lighting

Jiangsu Ouhui Lighting Co., Ltd. (Ou Hui lighting)

K and H Industries

Larson Electronics

LDPI, Incorporated

Leoyo Holdings Group Company, Ltd.

Lind Equipment

L.J. Star Incorporated (LUMIGLAS); F.H. Papenmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Maes Lighting

MAM Explosion-proof Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Nemalux Industrial Inc.

NJZ Lighting Technology Company, Ltd.

Nordland Lighting

Northern Light Technologies

Ocean's King Lighting Science & Technology Company, Ltd (OKTECH)

Orga BV

Pelican

Phoenix Products Company Inc.

Qlight Electronics Company Ltd.

Raytec Ltd

R. Stahl AG

SA Equip

Sammode

Schuch (Adolf Schuch GmbH)

Shanghai Qinsun Electric Company, Limited (QINSUN)

Shanxi Guangyu LED Lighting Company Ltd. (GYLED)

SharpEagle Technology Group Ltd. (Studio52 Group)

Shenzhen CESP Co., Ltd - Chinese Energy South Power (CESP)

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd. (KHJ)

Signify Lighting (Cooper Lighting Solutions) (Chloride)

Thorlux Lighting (FW Thorpe Plc)

Unimar, Inc.

Venas Company, Ltd

WAROM Mena (Warom Technology MENA FZCO)

Wenzhou Boshi Electric Technology Company (Boshi Electric)

Western Technology Incorporated

WISKA

Wolf Safety Lamp Company

Worksite Lighting LLC

Zhejiang MA Safety Signal Company, Ltd. (MA Safety Signal)

Zhejiang Mingchuang Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd (MC-LED)

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical Company, Ltd. (TORMIN)

4.2 Competitor Market Share - Leaders - 2023



