Gene Therapy R&D Market Report 2024-2034 - Gene Therapy Resurgence Fuelled by Groundbreaking Advancements, Soaring Investments and a Promising Pipeline Reshaping Medicine's Future

World revenue for Gene Therapy R&D Market is forecast to surpass US$3.6 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



In the past five years, gene therapy has made a remarkable comeback. Advancements in virology, vector and capsid architecture, and manufacturing have led to exciting breakthroughs and regulatory progress, capturing the attention of biotech investors. Biopharma firms are strategizing to gain an edge, expanding facilities, forming partnerships, and collaborating with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).



According to a recent report by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, over 1,400 global companies are focused on cell and gene therapies (CGTs), with 3,500 therapies in development and over 2,000 active clinical trials. North America leads in clinical trials, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe, with oncology and rare diseases as the primary therapeutic targets. Venture capital remains the main driver of growth, reflecting enthusiasm for scientific advancements and potential treatment breakthroughs.



The FDA expects to receive over 200 investigational new drug applications for CGTs annually, approving 10 to 20 new therapies per year. In 2024, up to 21 cell therapy and 31 gene therapy launches are anticipated, prompting the FDA to elevate its Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT) within the Center for Biologics Research and Evaluation (CBER). Proposed structural changes aim to enhance review capabilities and expertise to accommodate the growing workload and ensure efficient regulatory processes.

