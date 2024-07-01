Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 11.11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 12.46 mtpa in 2028. Most of the MDI capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia.



Scope

Global MDI capacity outlook by region from 2023 to 2028

MDI new build and expansion capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Key details of the MDI plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

02. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity MDI Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Region

Global Planned and Announced MDI Plants

03. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global MDI Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

MDI Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

04. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

MDI Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Asia

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in Asia

06. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe

MDI Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Europe

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in Europe

07. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East

MDI Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

08. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America

MDI Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in North America

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in North America

09. Appendix

