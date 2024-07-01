Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 11.11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 12.46 mtpa in 2028. Most of the MDI capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia.
Scope
- Global MDI capacity outlook by region from 2023 to 2028
- MDI new build and expansion capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies
- Key details of the MDI plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
02. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity MDI Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Region
- Global Planned and Announced MDI Plants
03. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global MDI Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023
- MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- MDI Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023
- Global MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- MDI Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Asia
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in Asia
06. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
- MDI Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Europe
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in Europe
07. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East
- MDI Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028
08. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
- MDI Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in North America
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Countries in North America
09. Appendix
