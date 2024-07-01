China Corporate Wellness Market Forecasts and Competitive Analysis 2024-2029 Featuring Holistic Service Group, Workplace Options, AWB Health Management, and ComPsych Corporation

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Corporate Wellness Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China corporate wellness market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% over the forecast period, to reach a market size of US$1,170.697 million by 2029 from US$637.064 million in 2022.



A notable driver is the escalating healthcare expenses and the prevalence of chronic diseases, with China harbouring almost 100 million individuals grappling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), constituting nearly a quarter of global COPD cases. Corporate wellness initiatives are increasingly recognized for averting and managing such conditions, curbing healthcare expenditures, and minimizing employee absenteeism.

Additionally, the impact of technology and digitalization is playing a pivotal role. Innovative, tech-centric solutions, including wearables, mobile applications, and online platforms, are transforming wellness programs into more accessible, engaging, and data-driven experiences. The infusion of personalization and convenience elements serves to enhance employee participation for the overall effectiveness of programs.

Another significant driver is China's status as the world's largest producer and consumer of tobacco. With a staggering 300 million smokers, accounting for nearly one-third of the global total engaging in tobacco consumption, the corporate wellness landscape emerges as a crucial player in mitigating smoking urges and fostering overall well-being among individuals.



Rising demand owing to high tobacco consumption propels the Chinese corporate wellness market.



Tobacco usage stands as the leading cause of preventable death and noncommunicable diseases globally, with up to half of all smokers succumbing to tobacco-related ailments like cancer, lung diseases, and heart conditions. In the context of this alarming scenario, China emerges as a pivotal player, being the world's foremost producer and consumer of tobacco.

The nation harbours 300 million smokers, constituting nearly one-third of the global smoking population, and over half of the adult men in China are actively engaged in tobacco consumption. As of 2020, the prevalence of tobacco among individuals aged 15 years and older in China was recorded at 26.2%, and projections by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that this figure is anticipated to be around 25.2%. Recognizing the gravity of this issue and its potential economic repercussions, the Healthy China 2030 strategy outlined a crucial objective of reducing adult smoking prevalence to 20% by the year 2030.



To realize this ambitious target and counteract the adverse economic impact of smoking, corporate wellness programs are poised to play a significant role. These programs, aligned with the overarching health strategy, are instrumental in fostering healthier lifestyles, potentially contributing to a decline in smoking rates among the adult population. In essence, the integration of corporate wellness initiatives stands as a proactive measure within the broader impact for improving overall public health outcomes.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $637.06 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1170.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered China



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Process



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Analyst View



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. CXO Perspective



5. CHINA CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Weight Management & Fitness

5.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

5.2.2. Growth Prospects

5.3. Smoking Cessation

5.4. Stress Management

5.5. Others



6. CHINA CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Small

6.2.1. Market Trends and Opportunities

6.2.2. Growth Prospects

6.3. Medium

6.4. Large



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Competitive Dashboard



8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Holistic Service Group

8.2. Workplace Options

8.3. AWB Health Management

8.4. ComPsych Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6nll7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment