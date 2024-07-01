Global Microbiome Diagnostics Research Report 2024: 16s rRNA Sequencing, Shot Gun Metagenomics, Metatranscriptomics Forecast to 2028

Dublin, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microbiome Diagnostics Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments), Technology (16s rRNA Sequencing, Shot Gun Metagenomics, Metatranscriptomics), Sample (Fecal, Saliva, Skin), Application (GI, Metabolic Disorders) - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microbiome diagnostics market is valued at an estimated USD 146 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 300 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the microbiome diagnostics market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products offered, key strategies, acquisitions, and partnerships. New product launches and approvals, and recent developments associated with the microbiome diagnostics market. This report covers the competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the microbiome-based diagnostics market ecosystem.

Market growth is driven by factors such as increasing awareness of microbiome diagnostics, increasing demand of personalize medicine and increasing incidences of diseases.







The reagents & kits to register the largest share of the microbiome diagnostics market, by product



The global microbiome diagnostics market is segmented into reagents & kits and instruments on product. Market growth is largely driven by the repetitive use of reagents & kits for microbiome-based diagnostic procedures coupled with the increase in the volume of microbiome-based tests conducted worldwide. Moreover, the availability of better reagents & kits that offer efficient results and precision in diagnosis attributes to their growing requirement resulting in growth of the segment.



16s rRNA sequencing segment to grow at a considerable rate among technology during the forecast period



The microbiome diagnostics market is segmented into 16s rRNA sequencing, shotgun metagenomics, metatranscriptomics and other technologies. As compared to capillary sequencing or PCR-based approaches, 16S rRNA sequencing is a culture-free technique that enables researchers to analyze the entire microbial community within a sample. Due to its ability to combine many samples in a sequencing run, NGS-based 16S rRNA sequencing is a cost-effective technique for identifying bacterial strains that may not be found using traditional methods.



Research application segment accounted for the largest share in the microbiome diagnostics market, by application



The global microbiome diagnostics market is segmented into research application, disease diagnostic application. The application segment of disease diagnostic application accounted for a considerable share in 2022, primarily due to rising prevalence of diseases.



Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microbiome diagnostics market



The global microbiome diagnostics market is segmented into five regions - North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the microbiome-based diagnostics market. The high growth in the region is due to the increasing incidences of diseases, increasing microbiome research activities in Asian countries.



Competitive Analysis

The key players in this market are DNA Genotek (Canada), Invivo Healthcare (UK), Microba Life Sciences (US), Genetic Analysis AS (Norway), Metabiomics (US), Teraomics (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), BioMe Oxford Ltd (UK), Viennalab Diagnostics (Austria), Viome Life Sciences, Inc. (US), Luxia Scientific (France), DayTwo (US), Sun Genomics (US), Atlas Biomed (UK), Quantbiome, Inc. (US), GoodGut (US), Micronoma (US), FlightPath Biosciences (US), and Microbiome Research Pvt. Ltd. (India).



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (The collaborative efforts between the microbiome industry and academia for microbiome research and the growing demand for personalized medicine, growing awareness about the importance of the human microbiome diagnostics, rising incidences of disease), opportunities (Increased collaboration of key players and small innovative companies to work on new microbiome technologies), and challenges (Adverse impact of complex regulatory policies on commercialization of microbiome) influencing the growth of the microbiome-based market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the microbiome diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the microbiome diagnostics market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the microbiome diagnostics market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $146 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Rising Disease Incidence and Technological Advancements to Drive Market Growth

Kits & Reagents Accounted for Largest Share of North American Market in 2022

China and India to Witness Highest Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Apac to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Emerging Economies to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Collaborative Efforts Between Microbiome Industry and Academia for Microbiome Research

Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Rising Awareness About Importance of Human Microbiomes

Rising Funding and Investments in Microbiome Research

Restraints

End-user Budget Constraints in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Increased Collaboration Between Key Players and Small Innovative Companies to Work on New Microbiome Technologies

Challenges

Adverse Impact of Complex Regulatory Policies on Commercialization of Microbiome

Companies Featured

Genetic Analysis As

DNA Genotek (Orasure Technologies, Inc.)

Microba Life Sciences

Illumina Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PLC

Biome Oxford Ltd.

Viennalab Diagnostics GmbH

Metabiomics (A Subsidiary of Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc.)

Viome Life Sciences

Luxia Scientific

Sun Genomics

Atlas Biomed

Quantbiome, Inc. (Dba Ombre)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Daytwo

Micronoma

Teraomics S.L.

Flightpath Biosciences

Microbiome Research Pvt. Ltd.

Origin Sciences

Leucine Rich Bio Private Limited

Decode Age

Evvy

Alphabiomics, Ltd.

Goodgut

