43% of memecoin investors prioritize real-world use, shifting crypto views

TALLINN, Estonia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memecoins are often seen as just for fun due to their playful origins, but they're starting to be taken more seriously by savvy investors, according to the latest AMBCrypto survey (a part of AMBCrypto’s June report). Memecoins are moving beyond just speculation to become meaningful parts of the blockchain world.



Utility focus: A notable 43% of those surveyed say they look for memecoins that have practical, real-world uses, showing a shift from just gambling on price moves to considering their longer-term potential.

A notable 43% of those surveyed say they look for memecoins that have practical, real-world uses, showing a shift from just gambling on price moves to considering their longer-term potential. Demographic trends: The survey points out that younger investors, especially those between 18 and 24, are more enthusiastic about these coins than older groups, indicating a generational shift in how cryptocurrencies are viewed and used.

The survey points out that younger investors, especially those between 18 and 24, are more enthusiastic about these coins than older groups, indicating a generational shift in how cryptocurrencies are viewed and used. Looking to the future: Over 30% are investing in memecoins with an eye on their future growth, suggesting that these investors see them as more than just a quick way to make money; they believe in memecoins' lasting value.



The report also delves into emerging trends within the broader cryptocurrency market. To explore an in-depth analysis of the crypto market, including insights on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano, you can access the full report here . If you have any questions or need further details, we can connect you with an AMBCrypto expert for additional insights.

About AMBCrypto

Launched in 2018, AMBCrypto is a leading crypto news platform fueled by a passionate team of journalists and blockchain enthusiasts. It is trusted by major tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, X, Microsoft, and Tesla. We strive to demystify the crypto world by providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and simplified explanations.

Website | LinkedIn | X