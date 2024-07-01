CheapOair Reveals Popular 4th of July Travel Destinations

New York, New York, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation eagerly prepares for Independence Day celebrations, prominent online travel agency CheapOair releases its latest travel data, showcasing the most popular destinations for travelers departing from major U.S. cities. CheapOair reveals the top destinations from five origin cities: Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Washington, D.C., and New York City. These insights reflect travelers’ keen interest in Fourth of July excursions, both domestic and foreign.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) anticipates a significant surge in travel during this time. According to a June 24th announcement, the TSA expects to screen more than 32 million individuals from Thursday, June 27 through Monday, July 8, which represents a 5.4 percent increase over 2023.

Complementing the TSA’s projections, CheapOair’s data science team provides an overview of travel trends based on bookings for Independence Day travel for July 1 through July 8, reflecting the diverse preferences of U.S. travelers.

While most Americans will spend the holiday week closer to home at local parks, beaches, and BBQs, many will choose to expand their horizons and explore distant locales. Notable across all the lists is the inclusion of destinations that go beyond the usual suspects to include cities in Armenia, Albania, and Togo. U.S. travelers are clearly looking to branch out and see more of the world than ever before.

Los Angeles: Global Gateways

From Los Angeles, international destinations dominate the list, reflecting the city's status as a global gateway. The top three destinations are:

Manila, Philippines San Salvador, El Salvador Guatemala City, Guatemala

Additionally, destinations like Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Yerevan in Armenia make the LA list, alongside domestic favorites like Honolulu and Las Vegas.

New York City: A Mix of Foreign and Domestic

New Yorkers are interested in both exotic locales and familiar domestic spots. The top three destinations are:

San Juan, Puerto Rico Tirana, Albania Manila, Philippines

Notably, Miami and Atlanta also rank high, reflecting a desire for getaway options within the United States.

Chicago: High Demand for Mexico

Chicago sees a strong preference for destinations in Mexico. Top choices include:

Mexico City, Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico Manila, Philippines

Domestic travel from Chicago includes trips to Las Vegas and Orlando, highlighting a preference for popular vacation spots for families and individuals alike.

Dallas: Also Headed to Mexico

Dallas travelers display a range of interests similar to those of Chicagoans. Top destinations include:

Mexico City, Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico Las Vegas

Washington D.C. and Atlanta also appear prominently on the Dallas list.

Washington D.C.: Far-Ranging

From the nation's capital, international destinations are popular. The top three are:

San Salvador, El Salvador Manila, Philippines Lome, Togo

The inclusion of African country of Togo on this list no doubt reflects the rich diversity of the D.C. population.

Destination Trends

Mexico City and Guadalajara stand out as favored destinations for both Chicago and Dallas travelers, representing significant interest in Mexico as a destination. Manila features prominently across multiple origin cities, indicating a strong demand for travel to the Philippines. San Salvador is a top choice in both Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., underscoring its appeal to travelers from different parts of the country.

For more information on these and many other destinations, visit CheapOair.

About CheapOair