ASM share buyback update June 24 – 28, 2024

Almere, The Netherlands

July 1, 2024





ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value June 24, 2024 150 € 704.05 € 105,608 June 25, 2024 150 € 686.69 € 103,003 June 26, 2024 150 € 702.00 € 105,301 June 27, 2024 150 € 701.84 € 105,276 June 28, 2024 150 € 706.46 € 105,969 Total 750 € 700.21 € 525,157

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on May 15, 2024. Of the total program, 39.4% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: www.asm.com/investors/dividends-share-buybacks .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.