The Gross Law Firm Reminds Altimmune Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit with a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 5, 2024 – ALT

CLASS PERIOD: December 1, 2023 to April 26, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Altimmune overstated the potential for its lead product candidate, pemvidutide, to stand out from competing glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in the MOMENTUM Trial; (ii) accordingly, the MOMENTUM Trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of ALT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 5, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

