Global Stone Paper Market Size To Worth USD 1982.6 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.61%

New York, United States , July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stone Paper Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 952.6 Million in 2023 to USD 1982.6 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Stone paper, also known as limestone paper, rock paper, generically dubbed bioplastic paper, mineral paper, or mineral-rich paper, is a sort of paper-like, robust, and durable material constructed of calcium carbonate linked with a small quantity of high-density polyethylene resin (HDPE). Stone Paper has a density of 1.0 to 1.6 g/cm3, which is comparable to or slightly higher than conventional paper. Stone paper has several advantages, including great water and tear resistance for longevity, an ultra-smooth surface with no grain direction, and ecologically friendly manufacturing that neutralizes CO2 instead of adding to it like standard paper production. The market's key growth driver is the increased demand for stone paper in the paper packaging industry. The product is commonly utilized in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), healthcare, and food and beverage industries. Stone paper's ecological and aesthetic attributes have been linked to its popularity in the food and beverage application sector. The expanding expansion of e-commerce platforms and organized retail organizations propels the stone paper market forward. However, the stone paper market has numerous significant hurdles that prevent widespread use and expansion. One of the main difficulties is its higher production costs compared to normal paper products, which result from the specialized methods necessary in converting calcium carbonate into usable paper material.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 97 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Stone Paper Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Calcium Carbonate, High-Density Polyethylene, Others), By Application (Packaging Papers, Labeling Papers, Self-adhesive Papers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The calcium carbonate segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the material, the stone paper market is classified into calcium carbonate, high-density polyethylene, and others. Among these, the calcium carbonate segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Calcium carbonate is a significant component in stone paper manufacture, giving the paper its particular qualities such as smoothness, whiteness, and printability. The calcium carbonate sector can be linked to the quantity of calcium carbonate in the biosphere, which guarantees an endless supply of raw material.

The labeling papers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth through the projected period.

Based on the application, the stone paper market is divided into packaging papers, labeling papers, and self-adhesive papers. Among these, the labeling papers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth through the projected period. Labeling paper applications are in high demand due to they are inexpensive and versatile. Labeling applications include wrappers, colored notes, sticky notes, shelf tags, and shelf signs. It also contains product tags and labels, office supplies, multi-purpose notes, flags, wine bottles, identification cards, airline baggage, bottle tags, and door hangers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the stone paper market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the stone paper market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific stone paper segment has grown as a result of rising consumer demand, ecologically friendly products, and increased government sustainability initiatives. The region's growing population and rising standard of life have both helped to expand the packaged food business. Because of the emergence of significant FMCG, pharmaceutical, and packaging companies that will employ paper to boost sales and revenue as a green economic unit, Asia Pacific will maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the stone paper market over the forecast period. North America is quickly adopting stone paper due to its environmental benefits, such as reduced water and energy use during manufacturing and recyclability. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations and policies promoting sustainable practices in various industries promotes market growth. The extensive use of organic chemicals, specifically calcium carbonate, is likely to contribute to positive market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the stone paper market include TBM Co., Ltd., Paishgaman Sanat Sabz, Stone Paper Italia, Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced, Shanxi Uni-moom, Liaoning Shenmei, Made of Stone, Sphera International, The Stone Paper Company, KapStone, AM Packaging Company Limited, and others.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, TBM Co., Ltd announced that the eco-friendly material "LIMEX Sheet" has been adopted for the "Appraisal File" of Century 21, which operates approximately 1,000 stores nationwide. This reduces the use of petroleum-based plastics and CO2 emissions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the stone paper market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Stone Paper Market, By Material

Calcium Carbonate

High-Density Polyethylene

Others

Global Stone Paper Market, By Application

Packaging Papers

Labeling Papers

Self-adhesive Papers

Global Stone Paper Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



