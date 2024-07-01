Byrna Technologies Joins the Russell 3000® Index

ANDOVER, Mass., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The inclusion followed the annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes, which took effect after the U.S. market closed on June 28, 2024.



The annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“The Russell Indexes are a well-respected and influential benchmarking standard, and our inclusion into the Russell 3000® Index represents the successful transition of our advertising strategy for Byrna,” said CEO Bryan Ganz. “Since shifting to the celebrity endorsement model in the fourth quarter of last year, we have continued to grow our sales and customer base while also increasing production capacity. We expect our inclusion in this select group to bring increased exposure to the broader investment community as we strive to deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.5 trillion in assets as of the close of December 2023. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

