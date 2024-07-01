Y-mAbs Appoints Seasoned Biopharma Executive Peter Pfreundschuh as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Peter Pfreundschuh as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 28, 2024. Mr. Pfreundschuh will report to Mike Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Y-mAbs is at a critical inflection point as we continue to gain U.S. commercial traction with DANYELZA® while simultaneously advancing the development of our differentiated Self-Assembly DisAssembly Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy, or SADA-PRIT, technology platform,” said Mr. Rossi. “With Peter on board as our new U.S.-based Chief Financial Officer, we believe we are in a strong position to make strategic decisions that will serve our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer and other serious diseases. Peter brings a wealth of leadership experience across the healthcare sector with deep experience in developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, and we are excited to welcome him to our team.”

Mr. Pfreundschuh previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Prior to Voyager, Mr. Pfreundschuh served as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Development at Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., and before that, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at UroGen Pharma Ltd. He also served in executive roles at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Immunomedics, Inc. and Circulite, Inc. Earlier, Mr. Pfreundschuh held progressively senior roles across Finance, Commercial Operations, and Business Development at Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. He began his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young, LLP. Mr. Pfreundschuh currently serves on the Board of Directors of NorthStar Medical Technologies, LLC, the parent company of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC. He graduated from Rutgers University School of Business with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and earned a Master of Business Administration from Rider University. Mr. Pfreundschuh is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of New Jersey.

“I am thrilled to join the Y-mAbs team during this pivotal time for the company,” said Mr. Pfreundschuh. “With a solid financial foundation fueled by the growing commercial success of DANYELZA® on a global scale, I believe Y-mAbs is well positioned to further advance our SADA-PRIT technology platform and materially change the way we think about and use radiopharmaceutical therapies to improve patient lives. I look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team and others across the organization as we continue to build upon the great success at Y-mAbs.”

Mr. Pfreundschuh will be based in Y-mAbs’ New York and New Jersey offices.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy, and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) ​Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”)​ and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform. The Company’s product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

