A Successful Presale for Harambe AI: Raises $8 Million from Over 10,000 Investors

New York, NY, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The era of meme coins is continuously thriving in the crypto world. Recently, Harambe AI has been the talk of the town. The reason? Just through its presale, the meme coin raised an impressive amount of $8 million from more than 10,000 investors. It’s no less than an achievement for the budding meme coin, which has successfully named itself a strong competitor with the leading meme coins like PEPE, WIF, and Shiba.

Harambe AI: New Age Meme Coins

The massive investment in Harambe AI clearly shows that more and more people are turning to meme coins, which offer them community, humor, and great financial prospects. Apart from paying tribute to the beloved gorilla, Haramabe AI is also known for its unique feature: the innovative merger of artificial intelligence with a hedge fund. This unique and imaginative fusion has caught the eye of the crypto community, attracting more investor attention and support.

2 Major Events: Token Listing and Airdrop Announcement

The presale has now closed, but Harambe AI’s even bigger event is set to be held on July 1st, when the official token listing will take place. As the day gets closer, the Harambe AI team is creating excitement by offering supporters an exclusive chance to obtain tokens through an official airdrop before they hit the exchanges. The airdrop will be active on the Harambe AI website for a week before the token listing takes place.

Become a Part of the Harambe AI Community

Due to its growing popularity, Harambe AI wants more and more people to be a part of it which is why they are inviting everyone to become a part of this huge event. Even if you are new to the world of meme coins or missed out on investing, Harambe AI is still giving you an opportunity to invest in their token before it hits the exchange. If you want to be a part of it, visit Harambe AI’s official website to learn more about the airdrop participation process and the latest updates and developments.

