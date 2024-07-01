Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declare Pre-Merger Distributions

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE: AFT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: AIF) today declared pre-merger distributions to their respective stockholders. The specific distribution dates and amounts are detailed below. As previously announced, AFT and AIF received stockholder approval of the necessary proposals related to their mergers with and into MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: MFIC), and the mergers are currently expected to close in late July, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The pre-merger distributions are intended to fully distribute AFT’s and AIF’s accumulated undistributed net investment income prior to the closing of their mergers with and into MFIC, as required pursuant to the terms of the merger agreements previously signed by AFT and AIF.



The following dates apply to the declared distributions:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Ex-Dividend Date: July 11, 2024

Record Date: July 11, 2024

Payment Date: July 18, 2024

Distribution Amount Per Share: $0.2463

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Ex-Dividend Date: July 11, 2024

Record Date: July 11, 2024

Payment Date: July 18, 2024

Distribution Amount Per Share: $0.2862

Each of the foregoing distributions will be paid in cash. The specific tax characteristics of the foregoing distributions will be reported to AFT and AIF stockholders within 45 days following the closing of the mergers. Each of these distributions reflects net investment income and may also include return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund’s assets.

In addition, effective July 1, 2024, AFT and AIF suspended their respective dividend reinvestment plans for their common shares.

