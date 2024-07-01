O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Earnings Release Date – Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after 3:30 p.m. Central Time

Conference Call Date – Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, announces the release date for its second quarter 2024 results as Wednesday, July 24, 2024, with a conference call to follow on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The Company’s second quarter 2024 results will be released after 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and can be viewed, at that time, on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.”

Investors are invited to listen to the Company’s conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, via webcast on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 298734. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through July 24, 2025.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.