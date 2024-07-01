Dr. Brooke A. Flinders Named New President of Frontier Nursing University

Versailles, Ky, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Nursing University’s Board of Directors announced that Dr. Brooke A. Flinders, DNP, RN, APRN-CNM, FACNM, has been selected as the University’s next president. Dr. Flinders has extensive experience as an advanced practice nurse, educator, and college administrator. Dr. Flinders will leave her current position as Professor of Nursing and Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs at Miami University (Ohio) and assume the presidency at Frontier Nursing University (FNU) on August 1, 2024. Dr. Flinders holds a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Frontier.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Flinders has accepted the offer to become the next President of Frontier Nursing University,” said FNU Board Chair Dr. Michael Carter, DNSc, DNP, FAAN, FNP/GNP, BC. “Dr. Flinders’ wealth of experience as an educator, practitioner, and administrator will be a tremendous asset to our students and to our faculty and staff who support them. We are extremely excited about the future of Frontier under Dr. Flinders’ leadership.”

“Our long and rigorous search brought forward several qualified presidential candidates, but ultimately, Dr. Flinders stood out as the best choice for Frontier Nursing University,” said co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee and FNU Board of Directors member, Dr. Kerri Schuiling, PhD, CNM (ret), NP, FACNM, FAAN. “Through her interactions with the search committee, Board of Directors, faculty, staff, students, and alumni, Dr. Flinders demonstrated her understanding of and commitment to the mission of Frontier Nursing University.”

Dr. Flinders obtained her Associate Degree of Science in Nursing (1994) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (2003) degrees from Miami University. In addition to acute care and community-based care experience as a Registered Nurse and full-scope practice as a Certified Nurse-Midwife, Flinders has been a nurse educator, nursing department chair, and associate dean.

“I am proud and honored to accept the position of President of Frontier Nursing University,” Dr. Flinders said. “My connection to Frontier extends nearly two full decades, and I am so proud to be one of its more than 9,000 graduates. I loved my time as a student and have been thoroughly impressed by the university’s lived mission and how it has been embraced by the faculty, staff, administration, and students through their culture of caring. I believe wholeheartedly in Frontier’s mission to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education that integrates the principles of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and I am excited to carry it forward.”

During her academic career, Flinders received Miami University’s Distinguished Alumni Award from the Department of Nursing (2021) and, in recognition of their service efforts during the COVID pandemic, Flinders and each of her nursing colleagues received the President’s Service Medallion. Flinders was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Nurse-Midwives in 2021, as a recognition of her demonstrated leadership, clinical excellence, scholarship, and professional achievement.

“As a proud graduate of Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing and Frontier Nursing University, I am eager to build upon the amazingly strong foundation that already exists,” Dr. Flinders said. “Healthcare provider shortages and the maternal mortality crisis plague our country. Frontier has a long history of finding unique solutions to complex problems, and we will continue to be a leader in identifying and implementing solutions by producing highly prepared nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners who have answered the call to serve.”

Founded in 1939 as the Frontier Graduate School of Midwifery, Frontier Nursing University has an enrollment of over 2,500 students. FNU offers a Master of Science in Nursing degree, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree, and Post-Graduate Certificate, and specialties including Certified Nurse-Midwife, Family Nurse Practitioner, Women’s Health Care Nurse Practitioner, and Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

#####

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of Frontier Nursing University is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education that integrates the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We transform healthcare by preparing innovative, ethical, compassionate, and entrepreneurial leaders to work with all people with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. Frontier has been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program for each of the past three years (2021-2023). To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu .

Attachment