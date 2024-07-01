Root Insurance and Chip Ganassi Racing Reveal Special Livery for Hometown Race

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, is excited to mark a significant home state NTT INDYCAR SERIES race for the company on July 7th at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. In celebration of the event, Root and Chip Ganassi Racing will unveil a special livery for the race and fans will have a chance to win a signed gift from driver Marcus Armstrong.



During the race weekend, Root is hosting members of the Ohio American Legion, 12th District Council in recognition of their service and in honor of the July 4th holiday.

Driver Marcus Armstrong has had an exceptional season, highlighted by earning his first career podium at the Streets of Detroit race on June 2nd. His dedication and performance have made him a great representative for Root this year.

"We are incredibly proud to see Marcus driving the No. 11 Root Honda at Mid-Ohio," said Jason Shapiro, SVP of Business Development at Root. "His outstanding performance this season, particularly his podium finish in Detroit, exemplifies the same drive and determination that Root embodies. We're excited to cheer him on in our home state."

Armstrong's impressive season and the strong partnership between Root and Chip Ganassi Racing promise an exhilarating race at the Mid-Ohio race. The company looks forward to a memorable event on their home turf and is eager to continue supporting Marcus in his racing journey.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 13 million app downloads and has collected more than 25 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings. To learn more about Root, visit root.com .

About Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful and innovative owners in motorsports. Today, his teams include five Honda cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and one Cadillac V-Series.R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship. Overall, his teams have 22 championships and over 250 victories, including five wins in the Indianapolis 500, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona victories, and wins in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts a state-of-the-art race shop in Indianapolis, where INDYCAR and IMSA teams are located, a WEC facility in Stuttgart, Germany, and a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ChipGanassiRacing.com.

Media Contact

press@joinroot.com

IR Contact

ir@joinroot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84668179-2d10-48c5-917e-47964faa3b03