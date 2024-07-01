CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. To Host Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the parent company of CrossFirst Bank, announced today that management will host a conference call to review second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM E.T. The call may also include discussion of company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, July 15, 2024.

To access the event by telephone, please dial (844) 481-2831 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1851 and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call.

This event will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uorjsgvq. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 4103192. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

Investor Contact:

Mike Daley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

913-754-9707| mike.daley@crossfirstbank.com

ABOUT CROSSFIRST BANKSHARES, INC.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank. CrossFirst Bank is a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.