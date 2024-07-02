Roof Replacement Contractor, Reliable Roofing, Transforms a Home in the Double Horn Community of Spicewood, TX

Round Rock, TX, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck Sangerhausen, a retired project engineer with a keen eye for detail was seeking a roofing contractor capable of meeting his standards. While many shied away from the challenge (a comprehensive six-page roofing specification document), Reliable Roofing embraced the opportunity, demonstrating their dedication to expertise and excellence. This case study highlights how the roof replacement contractor Spicewood Texas met and exceeded a discerning homeowner’s high expectations.

Chuck’s requirements detailed precise locations for attic vent relocations, roof additions, and 30 soffit baffles to enhance attic airflow. His requests included installing a KwikMesh screen over ridge vent slots - reinforced with galvanized pipe strapping to prevent pest intrusion, implementing SmartBaffles for proper ventilation, and incorporating a high-efficiency DryerJack vent color-matched to the roof.

Reliable Roofing meticulously adhered to Chuck’s specifications, ensuring every detail was executed flawlessly. Using Malarkey Legacy® Scotchgard™ shingles offered a durable, weather-resistant roof with superior protection, sustainability, and advanced warranty (the shingles meet IBHS’s FORTIFIED™ roof requirements).

Due to Chuck’s precise details and advanced roofing techniques, the project posed several challenges. Fortunately, Reliable Roofing tackled issues head-on with customization, coordination, and efficiency (completed the entire project, including tear-off and installation in 2 days).

Chuck Sangerhausen left a glowing Google review.

“As a retired project engineer/project manager for major petrochemical companies, I approached my roof replacement project as I would any major project for my former employers. Professional project engineers quickly learn to distrust contractors. They EXPECT contractors to cut corners, and contractors may have to be compelled to meet contractual obligations. I was happy to discover that was NOT the case with Matt Ellis and Reliable Roofing.”

“After extensive research on 6-7 highly-rated Austin area roofing companies, only Reliable Roofing of Round Rock took the time to study my detailed technical specifications and prepare a quotation meeting my specifications. They doggedly pursued and won the work, providing the premium roofing system I desired with a superior Malarkey Emerald Premium warranty."

“Reliable Roofing skillfully installed a premium quality roof on my home for a lower cost than the competition, adapting and pricing changes in work scope without complaint. The 70 square roof took two full days, from tear-off to final cleanup. I am very happy with the result.”

There are many reasons Reliable Roofing is a top choice for roof repair and replacement services, whether it’s highly durable products, stellar customer service experiences, quality workmanship, or meticulous detail for every project. With 24/7 emergency services and lightning-fast turnaround times, homeowners can return to their routines in record time and experience peace of mind.

About Reliable Roofing

Reliable Roofing comprises trained and certified experts licensed and insured to deliver residential and commercial roof repair/replacement, metal roofing, and solar panels. The company serves Round Rock, Austin, and surrounding areas, offering solutions tailored to homeowners’ unique requirements.

