Cupuacu Butter Market Share Set to total USD 81.4 million by 2034 Amid Widening Applications in Cosmetic and Food Sectors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cupuacu butter market is estimated to be worth USD 44.7 million in 2024. Through the year 2034, cupuacu butter demand is set to progress at a CAGR of 6.2%. By 2034, it is forecast that the market value will have reached USD 81.4 million.



Confectionery products and sweetmeat manufacturers are intent on differentiation. Thus, an ingredient that helps the product go over the edge and earn the approval of consumers is cherished. One such ingredient that is earning the fancy of the food sector is cupuacu butter.

The butter is becoming a key part of some ice creams and sweets, providing a different flavor to consumers. Chocolates made from the ingredients are also popular, known as “cupulate”.

Cupcuacu butter actually goes above and beyond conventional ingredients in the properties it possesses. For example, it contains water absorption capacity that far exceeds the one possessed by lanolin. Thus, it is being used as a replacement in cosmetics for lanolin and shea butter, leading to high product demand.

The application of cupuacu butter in the cosmetics industry is wide. Hair products use the ingredient to repair, among others, fizzy and dry hair. The ingredient is also advancing majorly through its use in skin moisturizing lotions and lip balms.

Key Takeaways from the Cupuacu Butter Market

The cupuacu butter market is anticipated to total USD 44.7 million in 2024.

Refined cupuacu butter segment accounted for a market share of 47% in 2023.

South Korea is forecast to witness a CAGR of 8.3%.

China and Japan are poised to record CAGRs of 6.9% and 7.9% respectively.

The United Kingdom industry is set to register a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.



“All the rage in the cosmetics industry is the use of organic ingredients. Consumers are on the lookout for products that are easy on their skin and hair. Thus, the side effects of chemical ingredients are looked at with aversion. In this scenario, the conditions are just right for a plant-based ingredient like cupuacu butter to advance,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Cosmetic giants are intrigued by the potential of the ingredient. The nascent market is seeing more and more cosmetic companies dabble in the use of cupuacu butter. Some of the prominent companies in the market include The Body Shop International Limited, Lush Ltd., Aromaaz International, Natura & Co. Holding, and S.A. Croda International Plc.

Leading players are employing various organic and inorganic strategies to boost sales and stay ahead of the competition. These include new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and facility expansions.

Recent Developments in the Cupuacu Butter Market

In April 2024, the cupuacu butter-filled SPF50 Body Lotion, part of the Rio Radiance Sunscreen collection, was launched by Sol De Janeiro.



Leading Cupuacu Butter Market Brands

The Body Shop International Limited

Lush Ltd.

Aromaaz International

Natura & Co. Holding

S.A. Croda International Plc.



Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cupuacu butter market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on grade (refined, unrefined, and highly refined), function (moisturizing agent, emollient, and flavor enhancer), and end use (cosmetics and skincare industry, food industry, confectionery industry, and others) across several regions.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

Based on the grade, the cupuacu butter market is segmented into refined, unrefined, and highly refined.

By Function:

Based on the function, the industry is trifurcated into moisturizing agents, emollients, and flavor enhancers.

By End Use:

In terms of end use, the sector is segmented into the cosmetics and skincare industry, food industry, confectionery industry, and others.

By Region:

Analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

