ELANCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Elanco Animal Health Incorporated on Behalf of Elanco Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (“Elanco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ELAN) on behalf of Elanco stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Elanco has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On June 27, 2024, Elanco issued a press release "announc[ing] updates to the expected U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval timelines for Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro. The press release stated that Zenrelia is expected to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, leading to a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company had previously set a launch timeline for the third quarter of 2024. The press release also stated that Credelio Quattro is expected to receive FDA approval in the fourth quarter of 2024, while the Company had previously set an approval timeline for the third quarter of 2024.

On this news, Elanco's stock price fell $3.69 per share, or 20.53%, to close at $14.28 per share on June 27, 2024.

