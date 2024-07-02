WISeKey Subsidiary WISeSat.Space to Bring Blockchain to Space for Improved Satellite Services

Will test the node operations from the new WISeSat Satellite to be launched with SpaceX at Vandenberg Space Force Base in October this year.

Geneva, Switzerland – July 2, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, today announced its subsidiary WISeSat.Space’s (“Company”) innovative project to bring blockchain technology to space, aimed at improving various aspects of the satellite industry, including logistics, insurance, government regulations, and data security. The Company expects to test operations of the blockchain nodes from the new WISeSat Satellite to be launched with SpaceX later this year.

WISeSat.Space's project to operate blockchain nodes from space is set to transform the satellite value chain, bringing unprecedented levels of transparency, trust, and efficiency. From logistics and insurance to governmental functions and financial inclusion, the integration of blockchain and satellite technology holds immense potential. As this innovative approach continues to develop, it promises to unlock new opportunities and drive significant advancements across multiple industries, paving the way for a more connected and efficient world.

By using blockchain technology, WISeSat.Space is set to make satellite operations more reliable and accessible. For example, one of the key uses of blockchain in satellite operations is smart contracts. These are self-executing agreements where the terms are written into code and help automate processes like launching and operating satellites, therefore reducing the need for middlemen and cutting down on human errors. This makes the entire process more efficient and cost-effective. Blockchain will also provide a clear and unchangeable record of transactions. This is expected to be especially useful for insurance companies, as it will ensure accurate and verifiable information to assess risks and process claims fairly and quickly.

Using blockchain nodes in space will also significantly improve cybersecurity. Space-based nodes will be harder to attack than those on Earth, making the blockchain network more secure. This extra layer of protection will ensure that sensitive information remains safe. Moreover, space-based nodes will help decentralize the blockchain network. Traditional networks often rely on nodes in specific locations, which can create vulnerabilities.

By adding space-based nodes, WISeSat.Space will make the network more distributed and resilient, reducing the risk of failures. Operating blockchain nodes in space will also help reduce energy costs. Traditional data centers use a lot of electricity for computing and cooling. In space, the naturally cold environment reduces the need for cooling, which lowers energy consumption and makes the blockchain network more environmentally friendly.

Blockchain's transparency and traceability are expected to be beneficial for government functions related to satellites. For instance, the licensing process for launching a satellite can be streamlined using blockchain, ensuring all necessary approvals are met efficiently. Blockchain can also be used to monitor space operations, providing a clear and tamper-proof record of activities, which is crucial for regulatory oversight. Integrating blockchain with satellites will turn them into "smart emancipated devices."

These satellites can operate independently using smart contracts to execute tasks without constant human intervention. This automation will make satellite operations more efficient and reduce the risk of human error. Satellites will also play a crucial role in distributing blockchain information. They will act as nodes in a decentralized blockchain network, ensuring data is distributed and synchronized globally. This is particularly important in remote areas where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking. By using satellite connectivity, blockchain networks can reach more people, promoting greater participation in the digital economy.

One of the most significant benefits of combining blockchain and satellite technology is promoting financial inclusion in developing regions, such as Africa. Satellites can reach remote and underserved areas, providing connectivity where traditional infrastructure is lacking. By integrating blockchain with satellite communications, unbanked populations can gain access to financial services, enabling them to participate in the global economy. This can lead to improved economic opportunities and a reduction in poverty levels.

With enhanced cybersecurity, true decentralization, and reduced energy costs, the future of blockchain in space looks exceptionally promising.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKEY:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people.

For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.