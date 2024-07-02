PR Nexity_ Non-renewal of the concert action

NON-RENEWAL OF THE CONCERT ACTION

Paris, 2 July 2024, 7:30 a.m.

Nexity today announces that the concert action involving the Group's main managers, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and La Mondiale (representing 19.27% of the share capital and 19.55% of the voting rights at the end of December 2023), which related solely to the voting policy of the shareholders concerned at the Annual General Meeting, has come to an end.

Notwithstanding the expiry of the concert, the major shareholders in the concert (Alain Dinin, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and La Mondiale) have indicated that they continue to support the Group's strategy and that their historical shareholdings remain unchanged1.

1 No crossing of thresholds notified to date

