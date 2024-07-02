Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26

Company announcement no. 43

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,554,000 188,996,150 24 June 2024 9,000 136.19 1,225,710 25 June 2024 8,000 136.20 1,089,600 26 June 2024 8,000 134.85 1,078,800 27 June 2024 10,000 132.88 1,328,800 28 June 2024 10,000 133.95 1,339,500 Total week 26 45,000 6,062,410 Total accumulated 1.599.000 195.058.560

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 1,681,000 treasury shares equal to 1.43 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation





Attachment