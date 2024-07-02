ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 270

2 July 2024

Preliminary revenue figures for the 2023/24 financial year

In the fourth quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, ChemoMetec's revenue was DKK 109.2 million, corresponding to a growth of 13.5% from the year-earlier period.

The revenue for the 2023/24 financial year was DKK 407.4 million against DKK 442.3 million the previous year, corresponding to a decrease of 7.9%. The revenue in 2023/24 is thus in line with the latest disclosed guidance for the revenue of DKK 400-415 million, disclosed on 8 May 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2023/24, ChemoMetec sold XcytoMatic instruments for DKK 4.4 million, an increase of 69% compared to the third quarter of the financial year.



Revenue by product group

DKKm Q4 2023/24 Q4 2022/23 Q3 2023/24 2023/24 2022/23 Instruments 32.2 32.0 23.1 117.1 179.0 Consumables 50.4 41.8 52.6 192.5 174.4 Services 25.4 21.4 22.1 93.5 83.0 Other 1.2 1.0 1.1 4.3 5.9 Total revenue 109.2 96.2 98.9 407.4 442.3

In the annual report for 2023/24, which will be published on 11 September 2024, the development in revenue will be further described.

The previously announced guidance for EBITDA in 2023/24 (DKK 185-200 million) is maintained.

For further information

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens

Phone: (+45) 4813 1020

