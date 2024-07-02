Verkkokauppa.com Oyj INVESTOR NEWS 2 July 2024 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Verkkokauppa.com to publish January-June 2024 Half-year Report on 18 July 2024

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj will publish the January-June 2024 Half-year Report on Thursday 18 July 2024, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at verklive.com or at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en after the report has been published.

An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s investors website after the event.

For more information, please contact: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com or Tel. +358 40 671 2999

