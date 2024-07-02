Digital Twins Report 2024 - Over 95% of IoT Platforms will Contain Some Form of Digital Twinning Capability by 2029, Digital Twin Supported Solutions in Smart Cities to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2029

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals 2024 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates digital twinning technology, solutions, use cases, and leading company efforts in terms of R&D and early deployments. The report assesses the digital twin product and service ecosystem including application development and operations. This includes consideration of use cases by industry vertical.

The report also analyzes technologies supporting and benefiting from digital twinning. The report also provides detailed forecasts covering digital twinning solutions in many market segments and use cases including manufacturing simulations, predictive analytics, and more from 2024 to 2029 with global, regional, and major country forecasts.

Select Report Findings:

The report found 47% of IT decision makers have never heard of digital twins

Digital twin supported solutions in smart cities will reach $5.9 billion by 2029

Over 95% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twinning capability by 2029

Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2028

Leading digital twin solutions involve Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning

96.5% of vendors recognize the need for IIoT APIs and platform integration with digital twinning functionality for industrial verticals

47.2% of executives across a broad spectrum of industry verticals understand the benefits of digital twinning and 63% of them plan to incorporate within their operations by 2029

A digital twin is a virtual object representation of a real-world item in which the virtual is mapped to physical things in the real world such as equipment, robots, or virtually any connected business asset. This mapping in the digital world is facilitated by IoT platforms and software that is leveraged to create a digital representation of the physical asset.

The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The publisher of this report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the `as a service` model for products.

There are many potential use cases for digital twinning including monitoring, simulation, and remote control of physical assets with virtual objects. Solutions focus on Part, Product, Process, and System twinning. Leading digital twin solutions involve Asset Twinning, Component Twinning, System Twinning, Process and Workflow Twinning. We see digital twinning playing a key role in many related IoT operations processes including IoT application development, testing, and control.

The implementation of digital twins will also enable distributed remote control of assets, which will place an increasingly heavy burden on IoT Identity management, authentication, and authorization. IoT authentication market solutions are also important in support of the "things" involved in IoT, which vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. This will become particularly important with respect to digital twin solution integration.

As reflected by the Digital Twin Consortium, we see some of the key industries to lead cyber-to-physical integration and solutions include aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, military, natural resources, and public safety sectors. In terms of integrating digital twin technology and solutions with telecommunications and enterprise infrastructure, we see a need for careful planning from a systems integration, testing, and implementation perspective. This will be especially important in the case of mission-critical applications.

Digital Twins Technology in Industry Verticals

The technology is being increasingly adopted across a variety of industry verticals due to its ability to create virtual replicas of physical assets, systems, or processes. Here are some key industry verticals leveraging digital twins:

Manufacturing:

Predictive Maintenance: Monitoring equipment to predict failures and schedule maintenance

Process Optimization: Streamlining production processes and improving efficiency

Product Lifecycle Management: Tracking products from design to end-of-life

Healthcare:

Patient Monitoring: Creating digital replicas of patients for personalized treatment

Medical Device Management: Simulating and optimizing the performance of medical devices

Hospital Management: Enhancing hospital operations and patient flow

Automotive and Transportation:

Vehicle Design and Testing: Simulating new vehicle designs and testing performance

Fleet Management: Monitoring and optimizing the performance of vehicle fleets

Smart Infrastructure: Integrating vehicles with smart city infrastructure for better traffic management

Energy and Utilities:

Power Grid Management: Monitoring and optimizing power distribution networks

Asset Management: Tracking and managing energy assets such as wind turbines and solar panels

Predictive Maintenance: Preventing failures in critical infrastructure

Aerospace and Defense:

Aircraft Design and Maintenance: Simulating aircraft performance and predicting maintenance needs

Mission Planning: Optimizing defense operations and mission planning

Training Simulations: Providing realistic training environments for personnel

Real Estate and Construction:

Building Information Modeling: Creating detailed digital representations of buildings

Construction Project Management: Monitoring and optimizing construction processes

Facility Management: Enhancing the management and operation of buildings

Retail and Consumer Goods:

Supply Chain Optimization: Enhancing supply chain efficiency and responsiveness

Customer Experience: Personalizing customer experiences based on digital replicas of consumer behavior

Inventory Management: Improving inventory tracking and management

Smart Cities:

Urban Planning: Simulating and optimizing city infrastructure and services

Public Safety: Enhancing emergency response and public safety measures

Sustainability: Monitoring and managing environmental impact and energy usage

Telecommunications:

Network Optimization: Monitoring and optimizing telecom networks for better performance

Service Management: Enhancing the management of telecom services and customer experience

Infrastructure Management: Tracking and maintaining telecom infrastructure

These are just a few examples, and the applications of digital twins are continuously expanding as technology advances and more industries recognize the potential benefits.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Understanding Digital Twinning

2.1.2 Cognitive Digital Twining

2.1.3 Digital Thread

2.1.4 Convergence of Sensors and Simulations

2.1.5 IoT APIs

2.1.6 Software Modules and Elements

2.1.7 Types of Digital Twinning

2.1.8 Digital Twinning Work Processes

2.1.9 Role and Importance of Digital Twinning

2.2 Related Technologies and Impact on Digital Twinning

2.2.1 Industrial Internet and Industry 4.0

2.2.2 Pairing Technology

2.2.3 Cyber-to-Physical Systems

2.2.4 AR, VR, and Mixed Reality

2.2.5 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

2.2.6 Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing

2.3 Potential Application and Outcome Analysis

2.3.1 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Operation

2.3.2 Digital Avatar of Consumer Assets

2.3.3 Performance/Service Monitoring

2.3.4 Inspection and Repairs

2.3.5 Predictive Maintenance

2.3.6 Product Design & Development

2.3.7 Composite Assembling/Manufacturing

2.3.8 Potential Business Outcomes

2.4 Digital Twinning Service Ecosystem

2.4.1 Industrial IoT

2.4.2 Consumer IoT

2.4.3 Industry Development

2.4.4 Digital Twinning as a Service

3. Digital Twins Company Assessment

ABB

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Amazon Web Services

ANSYS

Aucotec AG

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

CADFEM GmbH

Cisco Systems

Cityzenith

Cosmo Tech

Dassault Systems

Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Technologies

DNV GL

DXC Technology

Eclipse Foundation

Emerson

Emesent

Faststream Technologies

FEINGUSS BLANK GmbH

Flowserve

Forward Networks

General Electric

Google

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell

HP

IBM

Industrial Internet Consortium

Intellias

Invicara

KBMax

Lanner Electronics

Microsoft

National Instruments

NavVis

Oracle

PETRA Data Science

Physical Web

Pratiti Technologies

Prodea System Inc.,

PTC

QiO Technologies

Robert Bosch

SAP

Schneider

SenSat

Siemens

Sight Machine Inc.

Simplifa GmbH

Softweb Solutions Inc.

Sogeti Group

SWIM.AI

Synavision

Sysmex Corporation

TIBCO Software

Toshiba Corporation

UrsaLeo

Virtalis Limited

Visualiz

Wipro Limited

XenonStack

Zest Labs

4. Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2024 to 2029

4.1 Global Digital Twins 2024 - 2029

4.2 Digital Twins Market by Type of Twinning 2024 - 2029

4.3 Digital Twins Applications 2024 - 2029

4.4 Digital Twins by Industry 2024 - 2029

4.5 Digital Twins by Region 2024 - 2029

5. Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvazdx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.