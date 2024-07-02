Global Service Robots Market, Technologies and Companies Report 2024-2035: Combining Robotics Hardware with New Generative AI Capabilities is Opening Up New Opportunities

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Robots Global Market 2024-2035: Markets, Technologies and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the era of Industry 4.0 and beyond, service robots are emerging as catalysts for disruption, reshaping industries and revolutionizing the way we live and work. As businesses strive to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and explore new frontiers, the demand for these intelligent machines is rapidly escalating.

Service Robots are becoming increasingly popular in many different industries including retail, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and electronics. Robots are increasingly being used as services, and not just restricted to the automobile manufacturing sector due to to the unavailability of qualified workforce, increasing cost of labour, and the reduced cost of automotive systems.

Use of service robots is growing fast in Healthcare and manufacturing, and retail is increasingly using robots for customer engagement, utilizing analytics to predict product availability and demand, and for basic stock monitoring and assessments. Combining robotics hardware with new generative AI capabilities is also opening up new possibilities for the sector.

The Service Robots Global Market 2024-2035 report provides an in-depth analysis of the service robots landscape, offering valuable insights for businesses seeking to capitalize on this rapidly growing industry.

Report contents include:

Comprehensive coverage of service robot applications across consumer and professional domains, including healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, manufacturing, and more.

Analysis of service robot classifications based on mobility, functionality, and end-use applications, enabling targeted market strategies.

Identification of key market drivers, such as increased efficiency, enhanced safety, improved customer experiences, and accessibility for the elderly and disabled.

Evaluation of challenges hindering market growth, including regulatory compliance, safety concerns, and integration complexities.

Examination of the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration on service robot capabilities and functionality.

Assessment of emerging trends, such as Robotics as a Service (RaaS), cloud-based robotics, and device/system integration.

Analysis of national robot plans, policies, and safety/security measures governing the service robots industry across various regions.

Overview of the market structure, including key players, competitive dynamics, and potential collaborations.

Detailed market sizing and revenue projections from 2022 to 2035, segmented by application areas, professional and consumer use, and geographic regions.

Unit sales forecasts and revenue estimates for service robots.

Comprehensive profiles of 270 key players, including industry leaders, disruptors, and emerging innovators.

Companies profiled include ABB Robotics Aeolus Robotics Agile Robots Alphadroid Angel Robotics AutoStore Bear Robotics Berkshire Grey Bright Machines Build with Robots Built Robotics Chuangze Intelligent Robot Co-Robotics Cobotsys Co. Diligent Robotics Doog Inc. Doosan Robotics Ecorobotix Ecovacs Robotics Ekobot Gaussian Robotics Geek GreyOrange HAI Robotics Hanwha Foodtech Hyundai ICE Cobotics Intuition Robotics KEENON Robotics Kompai Robotics Miso Robotics Naio Technologies NEURA Robotics Neuromeka Pudu Robotics Rainbow Robotics Inc. Relay Robotics RoboEatz SVT Robotics UBTECH Robotics Wootzano



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Definitions - Robotics, Service Robotics, Industrial Robotics

1.2 Classification of service robots

1.3 What are Service Robots?

1.4 Benefits of Service Robots

1.5 Overview of the service robot market

1.6 Service Robots industry developments 2023-2024

1.7 Future outlook for service robots

1.8 Device/system integration

1.9 New types of robots

1.10 Service robot market structure

1.11 Applications

1.12 The Industrial Revolution 5.0

1.13 Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration

1.14 Market trends

1.15 Collaboration with peripheral devices, systems and facilities

1.16 Safety/Security Measures

1.17 National robot plans and policies

1.18 Market challenges and future outlook

2. Global Market for Service Robots

2.1 Evolution of robots

2.2 Robotics as a Service (RaaS)

2.3 Medical, Healthcare and Elderly Care

2.4 Hospitality and Customer Service

2.5 Retail and Inventory Management

2.6 Field Work, Exploration and Search and Rescue

2.7 Manufacturing

2.8 Delivery and Logistics

2.9 Agriculture

2.10 Infrastructure and Public Facilities

2.11 Market players in service robots

3. Global Market Size 2022-2035

3.1 Revenues

3.2 Units

3.3 Service robots for professional use

3.4 Service robots for consumer use

4. Company Profiles (270 Company Profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ku0wuw

