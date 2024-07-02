Borregaard ASA: Approval of Bond Prospectus

On 21 June 2024, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway approved the prospectus prepared by Borregaard in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company’s bonds with ISIN NO0012943838.



The Prospectus is available on the company’s website: https://www.borregaard.com/investors/debt-info/bonds/

Sarpsborg, 2 July 2024

Contact:

Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





