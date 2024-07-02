Western Europe Data Center Construction Market Outlook Report 2024: A $14.41 Billion Industry by 2029, Driven by Chip-Level Security and Rising AI Wave Boost for Investment

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western Europe Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 9.01 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 14.41 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 8.14%.

The increasing demand for data centers nationwide will provide significant opportunities for construction contractors to generate revenue. Some well-known construction contractors in the Western Europe data center construction market include AECOM, AEON Engineering, Arup, Basler & Hofmann, Bouygues Construction, Callaghan Engineering, Cap Ingelec, Collen, DPR Construction, Future-tech, Mercury, PM Group, Turner & Townsend, Winthrop Engineering and Contracting, and many more.

Major players Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS), CyrusOne, DATA4, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centers, Equinix, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, NTT Global Data Centers, Orange Business Services, Vantage Data Centers, Yondr, and others have made substantial investments in the Western Europe data center construction market. Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google are the major hyperscale operators investing in the Western Europe data center construction market.

The Climate Neutral Data Center Pact has significantly improved the sustainability of Western European data centers. By 2030, all signatories commit to powering their facilities with renewable energy. By October 2022, over 100 companies had signed the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact, representing over 90% of European data center capacity.

Western Europe is the top choice for hyperscale facility development due to free and air-based cooling availability. This advantage helps reduce power consumption in these regions. Data center investors are increasingly choosing locations like Spain, Portugal, Greece, and others with abundant renewable energy and reasonable land prices. Industry leaders like Microsoft, Meta, and Google are at the forefront of developing sustainable hyperscale facilities. Colocation data center developers also contribute by adopting initiatives like HVO, sustainable construction materials, and green facades.

Significant growth has been made in greenfield and modular data center developments. The modular data center developments are increasing as construction methods are deemed inefficient due to labor shortages, budget constraints, and construction delays in certain countries across the region. The increased demand for modular solutions from data center operators is increasing the revenue of modular data center solutions providers such as Vertiv, Dell Technologies, and HPE, among others.

The government's interest in promoting data center investments through land for development, renewable energy procurement, and reducing electricity tariffs will drive the colocation market in Europe during the forecast period.

KEY TRENDS

Rising AI Wave Boost Data Center Investment

Continuous growth in AI propels an increased need for data centers and supports the growth of the Western Europe data center construction industry.

Cutting-edge technologies increase demand for advanced data storage and processing facilities.

Western Europe experienced a surge in establishing and expanding data centers to accommodate the escalating demand.

Data centers are pivotal in supporting the infrastructure for developing and deploying AI solutions.

Due to the rising use of AI, Western Europe's growing data center industry positively impacts the economy, generating job opportunities and fostering innovation in the technology sector.

Utilizing Advanced Cooling Technologies

Growing sustainability efforts drive data centers to adopt innovative cooling methods. Large operators focus on reducing power use with approaches like tropical testbeds and underwater centers.

Data centers use diverse cooling methods, such as free cooling and underwater centers, demonstrating a commitment to cost-effective, eco-friendly operations.

Liquid immersion cooling, using dielectric oil, proves cost-effective for managing heat from high-performance servers. "Direct-to-chip cooling enhances efficiency by directly cooling chips, addressing the sustainability challenges of traditional water cooling.

Immersion cooling solutions, including Direct-to-Chip Cooling, aim to overcome sustainability challenges tied to water consumption in traditional cooling methods, making operations more eco-friendly and efficient.

Chip-Level Security in Data Centers

Data centers are increasingly focusing on improving security at the core level through chip-level security - a trend highlighting a growing commitment to enhanced safeguards. This involves implementing advanced security measures directly at the chip level to address threats more effectively and strengthen overall resilience.

Chip-level security emphasizes hardware-based protections, using microarchitecture features to strengthen data centers against evolving cyber threats. This trend marks a move toward comprehensive security integration, with chip-level measures as a foundational layer for a robust security posture in data center environments.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Embracing modular power infrastructure in data centers is poised to yield long-term cost savings. These systems boast higher efficiency, require less maintenance, and save space.

Monitoring's importance is on the rise, fueled by the uptake of real-time monitoring software featuring automation and AI capabilities. This technology predicts maintenance needs, identifies component failures, and executes automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations.

Cooling techniques in regions with favorable climates are on the upswing, including using evaporative coolers to cool data centers efficiently.

Anticipate data centers to adopt innovative designs like district heating as part of their evolution.

Beyond the initial setup, data centers focus on enhancing physical security. They are utilizing real-time data center infrastructure management systems (DCIM) for continuous monitoring and management of facilities.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the growth rate of the Western Europe data center construction market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Western Europe data center construction market by 2029?

How big is the Western Europe data center construction market?

What are the key trends in the Western Europe data center construction industry?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Western Europe data center construction market by 2029?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 406 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $14.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Europe

Market Overview

Historical vs Present Market Scenario

Data Center Construction Cost Across Western Europe

Data Center Design Certifications

Uptime Institute Tier Standards

Leed Certification

Tia 942 Certification

Market Opportunities & Trends

Rising AI Wave Boost Data Center Investment

Utilizing Advanced Cooling Technologies

Surge in Industrial Electricity Rates

Rising Expansion of District Heating Systems

Chip-Level Security in Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Integration of Ocp and Hyperscale Infrastructure Solutions

Expansion of 5G Services Leading to Edge Data Center Investments

Data Localization Laws by Western European Countries

Green Initiatives in Western Europe

Market Restraints

Supply Chain Disruptions Hampering Market Growth

Shortage of Skilled Data Center Professionals

Location Challenges for Data Center Development

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ebm-papst

EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Guntner

GESAB

HiRef

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

KOHLER-SDMO

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

AEON Engineering

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA

Artelia

Arup

Atkins

Basler & Hofmann

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Construction

Cap Ingelec

Collen

Deerns

DPR Construction

Eiffage

EYP MCF

Ferrovial

Future-tech

ICT Facilities

IDOM

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

Kirby Group Engineering

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group (EXYTE)

Mercury

NORMA Engineering

PM Group

PQC

Quark

RED Engineering Design

Reid Brewin Architects

Royal HaskoningDHV

Skanska

SPIE UK

Starching

STO Building Group

STS Group

studioNWA

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Winthrop Technologies

Prominent Data Center Investors

AtlasEdge

Aruba

China Mobile

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centres

EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)

Equinix

Euclyde Data Centers

Meta (Facebook)

Global Switch

Google

Iron Mountain (IO)

KDDI (Telehouse)

LCL Data Centers

Microsoft

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

NTT Global Data Centers

Orange Business Services

Proximity Data Centres

Pure Data Centres

T5 Data Centers

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Yondr

New Entrants

CloudHQ

Form8tion Data Centers (Thor Equities)

Global Technical Realty

Goodman

Mainova WebHouse

Nation Data Center (NDC)

SEGMENTATION

Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Cooling Techniques

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Portugal

Other Western European Countries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8smw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment