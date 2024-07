TechVision50 Unveils the Top 50 Advanced and Emerging Technologies Poised to Transform Industries in 2024: Spotlight on Significant Untapped Potential within Next-generation Technology and Materials

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TechVision50: Top 50 Advanced and Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TechVision50 is a guide of the 50 greatest opportunities in Advanced Technologies and Materials at the mid-point of 2024. This analysis provides a spotlight on the significant untapped potential within next-generation technologies and materials.

Key Topics Covered:

Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS)- Technology, Markets and Market Players

Personalized Medicine - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Bio-based Energetics - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Humanoid Robots - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Sodium-ion Batteries - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Sensors - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

MicroLED Displays - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Brain-computer interfaces - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Gridscale Wireless Energy Transmission and Charging - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Computing - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Industrial Metaverse - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Post-quantum Cryptography - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Dot short-wave infrared (SWIR) Sensing in AI and Machine vision - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Biologically Inspired AI - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

4D printing - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Metamaterials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

AI Chips - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Hyperspectral Imaging - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Millimetre wave and Terahertz Technologies - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Green Hydrogen - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Biomanufacturing - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Biocatalysts - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Soft Robotics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Shape Memory Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Materials Informatics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Transparent Electronics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Regenerative Agriculture - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Bioprinting - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

RNA Therapeutics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Neuromorphic Computing - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Conductive Carbon Nanomaterials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Liquid Metal Alloys - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Advanced Ceramics - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Mycelium Composites - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Self-Healing Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Transparent Solar Panels - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Chemical Recycling - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Carbon Removal Concrete - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Edible Coatings - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Bio-based and Degradable Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Synthetic Biology - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Generative Biology - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Agrivoltaics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Wearable Energy Harvesting - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Perovskite Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Heat Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyhvd5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.