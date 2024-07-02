Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

HEIDELBERG, Germany, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 28, 2024, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft (“DB”) acquired 10,500 Common Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE) (“Issuer”) in the public market at an average price of C$7.049143 per Common Share, representing 0.01% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.



Immediately prior to the acquisition DB and the Joint Actors together held 10,896,930 Common Shares representing 10.25% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer. Immediately following the acquisition DB and the Joint Actors together held 10,907,430 Common Shares representing 10.26% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, DB and the Joint Actors may, depending on various factors including, without limitation, market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

DB was formed under the laws of Germany and its principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the foregoing please see the Early Warning Report filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, or may be obtained from Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, Ziegelhaeuser Landstrasse 3, 69120 Heidelberg, Germany, Alexander Link (Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.