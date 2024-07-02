China Power Market Outlook to 2035, with Profiles of China Datang, China Huaneng, China Three Gorges and China Huadian

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of China and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2015 to 2023, and forecast for the next 12 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 China to exceed 1,200GW solar and wind target by three folds by 2030.

1.2 China to fall short of its 2025 Nuclear target.



2 Introduction

2.1 China Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance



3 China Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 China Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 China Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Renewable Energy Policy, China

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Renewable Energy Law

Taxation Measures

Grid Access

Interconnection Standards

Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

Renewable Energy Power Consumption Guarantee Mechanism

Renewable Energy Law Amendments

5.5 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

5.6 The 14th Five-Year Plan

5.7 Hydrogen Energy in China

Shandong Province

Guangdong Province

Heibei Province

Ningxia Province

Henan Province

5.8 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

5.9 Carbon Intensity Target

5.10 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)

5.11 Global Environment Facility (GEF) Grants

5.12 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy

5.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China

Solar Auctions and Schemes

Solar Mandate

Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

5.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

Wind Auctions and Rules

Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces.

Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality.

Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

5.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

Rural Electrification Policies Favouring Small Hydro Installation

China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

5.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Biopower, China

Value Added Tax for Biogas

Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

6 China Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 China Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 China Power Market, Major Generating Companies

China Datang Corp Ltd

China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd

China Three Gorges Corp

China Huadian Corporation Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vig2t0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.