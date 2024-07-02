Key Trends and Opportunities in the UK General Insurance Market to 2028, Featuring Aviva, RSA, AXA, AIG, Allianz, Admiral and Bupa

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UK General Insurance: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the UK's general insurance segment. The report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the UK's general insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2019-23) and forecast period (2024-28).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the UK's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the UK's general insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of the UK's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

The UK's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements.

The UK's general insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

The UK's general reinsurance business' market structure giving details of premium ceded along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by the UK's general insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in the UK:

It provides historical values for the UK's general insurance segment for the 2019-23 review period, and projected figures for the 2024-28 forecast period.

It profiles the top general insurance companies in the UK and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Trends and KPIs

Line of Business

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Deals and Jobs

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Company Coverage:

Aviva

U K Insurance

RSA

AXA

AIG

Allianz

Admiral

Bupa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eju99c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.