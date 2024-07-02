SINGAPORE, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 2, 2024.

OKX Announces Launch of 'OKX GameSphere,' an Innovative Launchpad for Web3 Game Developers

OKX today announced the launch of OKX GameSphere, a launchpad for Web3 game developers, with the goal of enabling them to quickly bring their Web3 games to market and create an immersive experience for players.

OKX GameSphere offers a unified launchpad that empowers developers by providing them with a comprehensive range of Wallet as a Service (WaaS), API and game promotion solutions. Its key services and features include:

Empowering developers with tools and a platform to bring their creative ideas to life, thereby shaping the development of the Web3 gaming ecosystem

Simplifying the development and deployment process for Web3 game developers

Providing APIs for in-game markets, facilitating easy token swapping and NFT trading

Enabling integration of the OKX Wallet within a gaming project's ecosystem for seamless creation, backup and login of crypto wallets

Supporting NFT asset issuance with features like NFT drops, flash sales and whitelist minting

Offering mandatory NFT royalty services, allowing project teams to set their own NFT transaction royalties

In addition, OKX GameSphere enhances the gaming experience by:

Providing exclusive game pages featuring game assets, social media links and other game-related information

Offering tailored promotions based on collaborators' specific needs, including homepage banners on the OKX Marketplace, KOL engagements and official social media posts

Collaborating with game projects to host trading competitions, gas-free events and more, thereby boosting market interest and asset liquidity for games

'OKX GameSphere' has already started making waves in the Web3 gaming space, collaborating with leading projects like Lumiterra, a multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game, and Metacene, a blockchain MMORPG.

Earlier this year, OKX and Immutable announced a strategic partnership that aims to transform how more than 50 million users engage with and access NFTs and digital assets within the gaming space. OKX also recently added support for the Immutable zkEVM, the first-ever chain specifically designed for games.

Developers who are interested in joining OKX GameSphere are invited to apply here.

