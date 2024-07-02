SCCG Management Announces Joint Venture with KSN Gaming to Launch “BooRay!”, The Biggest Gambling Card Game in Sports and Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCCG Management is excited to announce a first-of-its-kind strategic joint venture with KSN Gaming to bring "BooRay!" to a global audience. This card game, with its deep-rooted history, has evolved into a cultural sensation embraced by athletes, celebrities, and elite circles. With SCCG’s extensive expertise in the gaming and entertainment sectors, they will work closely with KSN Gaming, guiding BooRay! through regulatory processes and developing comprehensive market entry strategies for global expansion. SCCG will also support BooRay! with global distribution, business development, and brand exposure in the gaming, sports, and entertainment industries. Their joint efforts include distributing BooRay! across retail, social, and online casinos, launching exclusive merchandise, and building a luxury lifestyle brand around BooRay!.



Led by Kahari Nash, known as "The BooRay! King," and supported by former NBA stars Kendrick Perkins and Mario Chalmers, who actively serve as board members, BooRay is set to transcend its status as a game to become a lifestyle movement.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, said: "We are incredibly excited about our joint venture to support BooRay! on its journey to becoming a major player in the global gaming industry. With its unique blend of strategy and social engagement, BooRay! has the potential to revolutionize how people play and experience card games. Our extensive network and expertise will help bring BooRay! to digital platforms, brick-and-mortar casinos, and beyond, ensuring its global exposure and success.”

Kahari Nash, “The BooRay! King” and Founder and CEO, KSN Gaming, added: "BooRay's immense potential became evident during high-stakes matches with icons like Rajon Rondo, John Wall, and Draymond Green. The idea began after we had run up the tab to $9.2 million between them, and I knew we had a great problem on our hands. The excitement from industry legends like Phil Ivey confirmed our vision, as the world will now see the biggest names in pop culture playing BooRay!. We're turning BooRay! from a locker room favorite into a household name. With SCCG Management's support, we are ready to take BooRay! to a global audience."

Kendrick "Big Perk" Perkins, NBA Champion & ESPN Analyst, commented: "For 14 seasons, I was one of the biggest “BooRay!” players in the NBA. Kahari was always a towering figure among players and entertainers. When he told me he was going to commercialize “BooRay!” with the first regulated gaming app and casino table game, I knew he was about to change the game. I'm proud to be Team BooRay!"

Mario Chalmers, NCAA & 2X NBA Champion, shared: "When I got the call from Kahari 'The BooRay! King' to join Team BooRay!, it was a no-brainer. It took me back to my time at Kansas, hitting the 'Big Shot' against Memphis and going on to win the NCAA Championship, and in Miami, winning back-to-back championships with 'The Big 3'—Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, and LeBron 'King' James. During that time, we played some of the highest stakes BooRay! games in the NBA. I knew I had to be a part of the future of BooRay!"

BooRay! has become a nationwide sensation, captivating both casual players and high-stakes enthusiasts. Its unique blend of strategy, chance, and social interaction is loved by celebrities like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, and James Harden. This engaging game offers a dynamic experience that appeals to a wide and diverse audience.

BooRay, also known as Bourré, is a trick-taking gambling card game that originated in the Acadiana region of Louisiana and is also popular on the Greek island of Psara, where it is known as Boureki. The game aims to win the most tricks (rounds) in each hand to claim the pot. Players who can't win the most tricks must avoid getting "Boo'ed," which means taking no tricks at all and incurring a severe penalty, typically matching the total money in the pot.

SCCG Management, the leading advisory firm in the gambling industry, will provide global support to bring BooRay! to the masses. This includes integrating the game into both digital platforms and brick-and-mortar casinos, raising investment, and establishing partnerships with globally recognized brands and influencers. By integrating SCCG's ecosystem of best-in-class gaming partners and brands, the aim is to maximize revenue streams and solidify BooRay's place within gaming and entertainment.

ABOUT BOORAY!

BooRay! is a trick-taking gambling card game that has evolved from its regional roots into a nationwide sensation, captivating top athletes and celebrities. Combining high-stakes gameplay with social interaction, BooRay! is a favorite in both casual and competitive environments. Beyond the game, BooRay! is developing into a luxury lifestyle brand, offering exclusive merchandise and a rich tradition of entertainment that transcends the typical gaming experience. From high-profile matches to mainstream popularity, BooRay! is more than just a game—it's a cultural phenomenon.

https://www.playbooray.online

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG Management

WhatsApp: +1 (725) 502-5033

Email: Stephen.Crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Social Media: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sccg-management

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f571a6df-bb3d-4025-a586-8939ebbfd520