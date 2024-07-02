Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 2 July 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 July 2024

Effective from 4 July 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 4 July 2024 to 4 October 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030352398, (SNP), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 4 July 2024: 4.7920% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

