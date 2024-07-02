3D Printing Powder Market Report 2024: Growing Use of 3D Printing Technology in the Aerospace and Defense Industry is Set to Create Huge Growth for 3D Printing Powder - CAGR of 17% During 2024-2032

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Powder Market Report by Powder Type, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing powder market is forecast to reach US$ 7.29 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.68 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 17.69% during 2024-2032.





Perhaps the most overt similarity between 3D printing and cloning is the ability to take a computer model and make it a physical object. It is used across industries like autos, aerospace, and healthcare for its multiple benefits including sustainable energy, productivity, versatility, and personalization. This technology in in the automotive industry for modeling and especially prototyping purposes. As highlighted above, given it is fast, 3D printing is most appropriate for model making or prototyping. It can create a physical model of a component or sub assembly of an object that the invention will embody. It contributes to increased efficiency and effectiveness of new products in the car industry.



The upswing in use of 3D Printing technology in aerospace and defense industry is anticipated to create a huge growth for 3D Printing powder in the future years. In aerospace application, 3D printing is frequently employed for prototype development and creation of end products. Titanium, nickel, aluminium, cobalt chrome, and other metals are also used in the creation of the engine parts and structural members. Different companies operating in the aerospace industry embrace the use of the 3D printing technologies and drive the usage of the 3D printing powders. Airbus Helicopters, which is the helicopter producing company of the Airbus, began a 3D printing centre in Germany in October 2023. This company is predicted to use metal and polymer additive manufacturing systems for prototyping and manufacture electric next generation systems.



Recent developments have seen increased utilization of 3D printing, which in turn, has seen individuals and organizations invest in the technology. In December 2023, Lithoz GmbH, an industry pioneer in advanced ceramics for Additive Manufacturing, partnered with the U. S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory to extend research on Non-Oxide Ceramics Processing and AM by applying Lithoz's 3D process.



The development of new materials in the 3D printing technology is improving the 3D printing powder market. In September 2023, the TII presented AMALLOY, a new aluminum alloy powder they formulated for additive manufacturing, at the AM Conclave conference held at Abu Dhabi. AMALLOY is intended for implementation on apparatus of laser beam powder bed fusion.



There has thus been established high demand of the 3D printing powder in different industries as a result of increased industrialization. The 3D printing powder was formerly employed in fabricating objects featuring increased mechanical strength by using it in aerospace as well as the automotive industries. This led the technology to spread to other fields including medical and healthcare products, consumer products, and the architectural fields.



The automotive industry is one of the major industries that applies this technology and it has a larger share in the end-user industries. In the past, the automotive industry in particular made use of this technology for rapid construction of prototype editions of machines and small individual parts orders. Its usage is widespread across industries specifically in automotive industries, to produce lightweight parts for vehicles and for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs). This is the powders that are employed in a variety of AM processes across the 3D printing industry. It is principally applied in automotive systems, aerospace products, and military applications. This fourteenth kind of hardware constructs an object from the bottom up, by selectively depositing/incrementally adding successive thin layers of fine powder.



North America 3D Printing Powder Market



Currently, in the United States and Canada, there is rising investment tension in the 3D printing industry, especially in advanced technologies startups and the government sectors. It is therefore believed to propel more market growth for 3D printing technology especially in the US market where the healthcare, aerospace, and automotive industries have greatly embraced this technology.

The United States is one of the key active participants in the global market for 3D printing with large-scale investments in research. Also, adopting an investment fund for the development of 3D printing solutions for SMBs, ASTRO America is claimed to contribute to the attributed defense ecosystem while leveraging cutting-edge manufacturing approaches.

