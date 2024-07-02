Global Enterprise Data & Analytics Outlook Report 2024-2027 Featuring Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, AWS, & Oracle

Dublin, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Outlook Report: Data & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise Data & Analytics market size was valued at $100.8 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027).



The global enterprise Data & Analytics market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current data & analytics market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. The global enterprise data & analytics market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key data & analytics market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the data & analytics landscape.



The global outlook report provides information and insights into data and analytics market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the data and analytics market through to 2027, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the data and analytics market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of data and analytics market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of data and analytics.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the data and analytics market.

Scope

The market for data & analytics is expected to grow due to increasing digitization across all spheres of life, creating data at an unprecedented level. Enterprises are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits of unlocking insights from the data that can provide to their organization thus become a crucial investment area.

According to the analyst, enterprise Data & Analytics market would see majority share of its revenue come from data and content management segment over the forecast period. Revenue from data and content management reached $45.2 billion in 2022 and is set to grow up to $77.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for enterprise Data & Analytics, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $34.2 billion for 2022 and set to grow up to $68.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Reasons to Buy



This Global Outlook Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the enterprise Data & Analytics market. It helps the reader to understand the enterprise data & analytics market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and challenges/inhibitors shaping the enterprise data & analytics market.

The report is exhaustive and up-to-date providing market opportunity forecasts in the enterprise data & analytics market from 2022 to 2027, spanning technology segments (services), six regions, 22 verticals, and two size bands.

The report provides an assessment of enterprise data & analytics vendors.

The report also discusses the opportunities and recommendations for vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Microsoft

IBM

Accenture

AWS

Oracle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aw5y5p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.